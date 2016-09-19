Las Vegas NHL expansion team reaches cap for season tickets

With deposits on season tickets having reached 16,000, the Las Vegas NHL expansion team has announced it will stop future sales for its inaugural season in 2017-18.

A waiting list has been established and fans still may place deposits on season tickets, which will be fulfilled as season tickets become available. A limited number of game-day tickets will be made available before the team begins to play in the fall of 2017 at T-Mobile Arena. T-Mobile seats 17,500 for hockey.

“This is a truly historic event for the Las Vegas community, the NHL and all of our fans,” owner Bill Foley said in a statement Monday. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported and continues to support our efforts to make the Las Vegas NHL franchise a success.”

The initial ticket drive, which began in February 2015, had a goal of 10,000 season tickets. Within a month of the launch, more than 9,000 deposits were secured and by the time the NHL franchise was awarded to Las Vegas on June 22, 2016, more than 15,000 deposits had been received.

