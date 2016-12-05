2016 National Finals Rodeo fourth go-round results

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Fourth Performance Results, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 89.5 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Lil Red Hawk, $26,231; 2. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 87, $18,192; Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 87, $18,192; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84.5, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 83.5, $2,115; 8. (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 83; J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 83; 10. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 82.5; 11. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 81; 12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 79.5; 13. (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn.; Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas; and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., NS. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 339.5 points on four head; 2. Tim O’Connell, 338.5; 3. Caleb Bennett, 334.0; 4. Winn Ratliff, 327.0; 5. Jake Vold, 323.5; 6. (tie) J.R. Vezain and Richmond Champion, 317.5. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $255,175; 2. Caleb Bennett, $184,026; 3. Tanner Aus, $172,396; 4. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 5. Orin Larsen, $148,296; 6. Jake Vold, $123,603; 7. R.C. Landingham, $123,563; 8. Winn Ratliff, $117,295; 9. Wyatt Denny, $105,990; 10. Ty Breuer, $94,445; 11. Jake Brown, $94,052; 12. Evan Jayne, $91,581; 13. J.R. Vezain, $86,316; 14. Richmond Champion, $81,284; 15. Jessy Davis, $77,801.

Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn., 3.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., and Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.9, $18,192 each; 4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.0, $11,000; 5. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.4, $6,769; 6. (tie) Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis.; Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 4.5, $1,410 each; 9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.9; 10. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, 5.0; 11. Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., 5.4; 12. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 5.5; 13. (tie) Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo.; Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas; and Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., NT. Average standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 16.3 seconds on four head; 2. Matt Reeves, 16.4; 3. Jason Thomas, 16.5; 4. Nick Guy, 18.8; 5. Baylor Roche, 24.1; 6. Dakota Eldridge, 26.9. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $167,381; 2. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 3. J.D. Struxness, $149,646; 4. Clayton Hass, $136,957; 5. Matt Reeves, $121,197; 6. Ty Erickson, $113,942; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $102,951; 8. Baylor Roche, $89,405; 9. Billy Bugenig, $88,458; 10. Nick Guy, $84,462; 11. Josh Peek, $81,397; 12. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 13. Cody Cabral, $77,639; 14. Riley Duvall, $72,588; 15. Trevor Knowles, $68,653.

Team roping: 1. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.7, $20,731; 3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.9, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 5.1, $11,000; 5. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 9.3, $6,769; 6. (tie) Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 9.4, $2,115; Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 9.4, $2,115; 8. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 20.1; 9. (tie) Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas; Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore.; Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif.; Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas; Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, NT. Average standings: 1. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 18.7 seconds on four head; 2. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 27.7; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 29.0; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 13.8 on three; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 15.0; 6. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 18.1. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $178,936; 2. Riley Minor, $155,012; 3. Dustin Bird, $153,846; 4. Kaleb Driggers, $150,111; 5. Clay Smith, $139,496; 6. Erich Rogers, $119,377; 7. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 8. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 9. Levi Simpson, $105,710; 10. Matt Sherwood, $102,330; 11. Tyler Wade, $92,529; 12. Zac Small, $88,153; 13. Garrett Rogers, $82,937; 14. Cody Snow, $78,295; 15. Coleman Proctor, $76,254. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $175,591; 2. Brady Minor, $153,504; 3. Junior Nogueira, $150,111; 4. Russell Cardoza, $147,185; 5. Paul Eaves, $140,785; 6. Cory Petska, $120,603; 7. Jeremy Buhler, $114,888; 8. Quinn Kesler, $102,299; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $98,755; 10. Travis Graves, $90,796; 11. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 12. Dugan Kelly, $84,087; 13. Billie Jack Saebens, $83,039; 14. Wesley Thorp, $82,586; 15. Jake Minor, $82,358.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5 points on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Sundance, $26,231; 2. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 84, $13,327; Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 84, $13,327; 5. (tie) Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 83.5, $5,500; Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 83.5, $5,500; 7. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 82; 8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La., 78.5; 9. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 78; 10. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 76.5; 11. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 75; 12. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas; Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas; Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta; Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, NS. Average standings: 1. Ryder Wright, 345.5 points on four head; 2. Jake Wright, 330; 3. Jake Watson, 325.5; 4. Allen Boore, 324; 5. Cody Wright, 317.5; 6. Zeke Thurston, 249 on three. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $186,535; 2. Ryder Wright, $185,527; 3. Rusty Wright, $152,904; 4. Jake Wright, $144,677; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, $140,752; 6. Zeke Thurston, $138,738; 7. Cody Wright, $111,677; 8. Allen Boore, $111,616; 9. Cody DeMoss, $111,268; 10. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 11. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 12. Jake Watson, $102,422; 13. Jesse Wright, $91,616; 14. Clay Elliott, $90,048; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.7, $18,192 each; 4. (tie) Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, and Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 8.0, $8,885; 6. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 8.4, $4,231; 7. (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., and Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, 8.7; 9. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 9.4; 10. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 9.8; 11. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 10.1; 12. Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 17.1; 13. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas, 18.2; 14. (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., NT. Average standings: 1. Cade Swor, 32.6 seconds on four head; 2. Tyson Durfey, 33.1; 3. Hunter Herrin, 33.2; 4. Ryle Smith, 33.3; 5. Matt Shiozawa, 33.5; 6. Riley Pruitt, 34.3. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $170,638; 2. Hunter Herrin, $151,419; 3. Cade Swor, $140,181; 4. Shane Hanchey, $133,163; 5. Marty Yates, $120,809; 6. Timber Moore, $118,539; 7. Tyson Durfey, $102,657; 8. Riley Pruitt, $102,317; 9. Matt Shiozawa, $98,666; 10. Blane Cox, $98,320; 11. Caleb Smidt, $97,469; 12. Cory Solomon, $97,392; 13. Reese Riemer, $95,410; 14. Ryle Smith, $94,386; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $90,169.

Barrel racing: 1. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 13.49 seconds, $26,231; 2. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.56, $20,731; 3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.58, $15,654; 4. (tie) Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, and Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.66, $8,885 each; 6. Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 13.74, $4,231; 7. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 13.76; 8. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.77; 9. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.79; 10. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 13.87; 11. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 13.95; 12. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 14.11; 13. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 18.72; 14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 19.03; 15. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 19.17. Average standings: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 55.21 seconds on four runs; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 55.28; 3. Jana Bean, 55.43; 4. Pamela Capper, 55.52; 5. Kimmie Wall, 60.04; 6. Sherry Cervi, 60.21. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $209,438; 2. Lisa Lockhart, $170,321; 3. Kimmie Wall, $164,757; 4. Sherry Cervi, $143,602; 5. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 6. Ivy Conrado, $134,275; 7. Sarah Rose McDonald, $126,864; 8. Amberleigh Moore, $124,606; 9. Michele McLeod, $123,976; 10. Pamela Capper, $123,736; 11. Mary Walker, $122,816; 12. Jana Bean, $114,874; 13. Stevi Hillman, $114,643; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967; 15. Carley Richardson, $90,875.

Bull riding: 1. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Wranglers Extreme, $26,231; 2. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 85.5, $20,731; 3. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 83.5, $15,654; 4. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 75.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., NS. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 335.5 points on four head; 2. Joe Frost, 255.0 on three; 3. Sage Kimzey, 174 on two; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, 171.5; 5. Brennon Eldred, 169.5; 6. Garrett Smith, 87 on one. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $228,951; 2. Joe Frost, $172,187; 3. Shane Proctor, $159,262; 4. Brennon Eldred, $153,265; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 6. Jordan Spears, $129,802; 7. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 8. Jeff Askey, $119,339; 9. Cody Teel, $112,194; 10. Rorey Maier, $109,402; 11. Scottie Knapp, $108,099; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $102,800; 13. Garrett Tribble, $92,592; 14. Tim Bingham, $91,321; 15. Tyler Smith, $90,814.