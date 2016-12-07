2016 National Finals Rodeo sixth go-round results

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Sixth Performance Results, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016

Bareback riding: 1. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta, 85.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Jim Dandy, $26,231; 2. (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 85, $18,192 each; 4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 84.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, and Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, 84, $5,500 each; 7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 83.5; 8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., 82.5; 9. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 82; 10. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 80.5; 12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 79; 13. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 78.5; 14. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 76; 15. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., 73. Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 507 points on six head; 2. Tim O’Connell, 506.5; 3. Caleb Bennett, 499; 4. Jake Vold, 498; 5. Richmond Champion, 486; 6. J.R. Vezain, 482. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $264,060; 2. Caleb Bennett, $185,436; 3. Tanner Aus, $184,806; 4. Jake Vold, $176,065; 5. Orin Larsen, $166,488; 6. Clayton Biglow, $154,564; 7. R.C. Landingham, $139,217; 8. Jake Brown, $120,282; 9. Winn Ratliff, $117,295; 10. Wyatt Denny, $107,400; 11. Ty Breuer, $103,330; 12. Richmond Champion, $99,477; 13. Evan Jayne, $97,081; 14. J.R. Vezain, $86,316; 15. Jessy Davis, $77,801.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La.; Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif.; and Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 3.6 seconds, $20,872 each; 4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo., 3.8, $11,000; 5. (tie) Trevor Knowles, Mount Vernon, Ore., and Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii, 4.0, $5,500 each; 7. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.2; 8. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.4; 9. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.7; 10. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 5.4; 11. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.0; 12. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 9.7; 13. (tie) J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn.; Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La.; and Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah, NT. Average standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 23.6 seconds on six head; 2. Matt Reeves, 24.2; 3. Jason Thomas, 26.3; 4. Nick Guy, 34.6; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 35.4; 6. Riley Duvall, 22.5 on five. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $203,906; 2. J.D. Struxness, $175,877; 3. Jason Thomas, $150,560; 4. Matt Reeves, $141,927; 5. Clayton Hass, $139,073; 6. Ty Erickson, $124,942; 7. Billy Bugenig, $109,330; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $105,067; 9. Riley Duvall, $93,460; 10. Josh Peek, $92,397; 11. Baylor Roche, $89,405; 12. Nick Guy, $84,462; 13. Cody Cabral, $83,139; 14. Jacob Talley, $81,033; 15. Trevor Knowles, $80,923.

Team roping: 1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.2 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore.; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla./Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; and Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 4.3, $15,795 each; 5. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas/Dakota Kirchenschlager, Morgan Mill, Texas, 4.5, $6,769; 6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif./Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif., 4.8, $4,231; 7. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 8.9; 8. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 9.3; 9. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 9.5; 10. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 9.6; 11. Zac Small, Welch, Okla./Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 10.2; 12. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash./Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 19.1; 13. (tie) Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas/Travis Graves, Jay, Okla.; Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta/Shay Carroll, Prineville, Ore.; and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz./Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, NT. Average standings: 1. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 32.8 seconds on six head; 2. Levi Simpson/Jeremy Buhler, 41.0; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 42.8; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.5 on five; 5. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 33.1; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 42.9. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $205,167; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $173,592; 3. Dustin Bird, $169,641; 4. Riley Minor, $155,012; 5. Clay Smith, $146,265; 6. Erich Rogers, $135,031; 7. Levi Simpson, $129,191; 8. Matt Sherwood, $113,330; 9. Colby Lovell, $106,591; 10. Kolton Schmidt, $106,147; 11. Tyler Wade, $103,529; 12. Garrett Rogers, $98,731; 13. Coleman Proctor, $92,049; 14. Zac Small, $88,153; 15. Cody Snow, $82,525. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $201,822; 2. Junior Nogueira, $173,592; 3. Russell Cardoza, $162,980; 4. Brady Minor, $153,504; 5. Paul Eaves, $147,554; 6. Jeremy Buhler, $138,369; 7. Cory Petska, $136,257; 8. Quinn Kesler, $113,299; 9. Dakota Kirchenschlager, $109,755; 10. Billie Jack Saebens, $98,834; 11. Jake Minor, $98,152; 12. Travis Graves, $90,796; 13. Dugan Kelly, $88,318; 14. Shay Carroll, $84,737; 15. Wesley Thorp, $82,586.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 88.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Black Hills, $26,231; 2. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 87, $20,731; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, 84, $15,654; 4. (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 83.5, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta, and Cody Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, and Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 81; 10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 77.5; 11. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La., 72; 12. (tie) Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah; Jake Wright, Milford, Utah; Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La.; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, NS. Average standings: 1. Jake Watson, 497.5 points on six head; 2. Allen Boore, 494.5; 3. Zeke Thurston, 419 on five; 4. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 414.5; 6. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 404. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $221,650; 2. Ryder Wright, $185,527; 3. Zeke Thurston, $164,969; 4. CoBurn Bradshaw, $156,406; 5. Rusty Wright, $152,904; 6. Jake Wright, $144,677; 7. Allen Boore, $141,232; 8. Jake Watson, $127,384; 9. Cody DeMoss, $118,037; 10. Cody Wright, $113,793; 11. Heith DeMoss, $110,987; 12. Sterling Crawley, $109,953; 13. Clay Elliott, $105,491; 14. Jesse Wright, $104,943; 15. Chuck Schmidt, $81,129.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.6, $18,192 each; 4. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 7.8, $11,000; 5. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 7.9, $6,769; 6. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 8.2; 8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 8.3; 9. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 10.7; 10. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 12.3; 11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 17.0; 12. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 18.8; 13. (tie) Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas; Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas; and Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho, NT. Average standings: 1. Riley Pruitt, 51.2 seconds on six head; 2. Hunter Herrin, 51.3; 3. Cade Swor, 55.2; 4. Tyson Durfey, 59.6; 5. Cory Solomon, 68.1; 6. Marcos Costa, 71.1. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $188,831; 2. Marty Yates, $159,732; 3. Hunter Herrin, $158,188; 4. Cade Swor, $140,181; 5. Shane Hanchey, $133,163; 6. Tyson Durfey, $128,888; 7. Caleb Smidt, $123,700; 8. Timber Moore, $118,539; 9. Blane Cox, $116,089; 10. Matt Shiozawa, $114,320; 11. Cory Solomon, $112,623; 12. Riley Pruitt, $106,547; 13. Reese Riemer, $95,410; 14. Ryle Smith, $94,386; 15. Ryan Jarrett, $90,169.

Barrel racing: 1. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.46 seconds, $26,231; 2. Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 13.57, $20,731; 3. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.72, $15,654; 4. (tie) Mary Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., and Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.76, $8,885 each; 6. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 13.85, $4,231; 7. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.86; 8. Cayla (Melby) Small, Burneyville, Okla., 13.94; 9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 13.96; 10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 14.04; 11. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas, 18.71; 12. Pamela Capper, Cheney, Wash., 18.79; 13. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 18.95; 14. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 19.23; 15. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas, 23.83. Average standings: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 82.66 seconds on six runs; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 83.11; 3. Kimmie Wall, 87.49; 4. Sherry Cervi, 87.97; 5. Jana Bean, 88.03; 6. Pamela Capper, 88.11. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $229,323; 2. Kimmie Wall, $190,987; 3. Lisa Lockhart, $170,321; 4. Amberleigh Moore, $159,722; 5. Sherry Cervi, $159,256; 6. Michele McLeod, $144,707; 7. Jackie Ganter, $142,041; 8. Pamela Capper, $139,389; 9. Jana Bean, $135,605; 10. Ivy Conrado, $134,275; 11. Sarah Rose McDonald, $126,864; 12. Stevi Hillman, $125,643; 13. Mary Walker, $122,816; 14. Cayla (Melby) Small, $101,967; 15. Carley Richardson, $95,106.

Bull riding: 1. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla., 90.5 points on Growney Brothers Rodeo’s Crystal Deal, $26,231; 2. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., and Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 87.5, $18,192 each; 4. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 85.5, $11,000; 5. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M., 84.5, $6,769; 6. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 83, $4,231; 7. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 82; 8. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla., NS. Average standings: 1. Shane Proctor, 505 points on six head; 2. Brennon Eldred, 343.5 on four; 3. Sage Kimzey, 339; 4. Joe Frost, 336; 5. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe and Scottie Knapp, 171.5 on two. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $247,144; 2. Brennon Eldred, $186,265; 3. Shane Proctor, $184,224; 4. Joe Frost, $174,302; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, $149,765; 6. Scottie Knapp, $141,099; 7. Jordan Spears, $140,802; 8. Jeff Askey, $134,993; 9. Rorey Maier, $127,594; 10. Garrett Smith, $122,621; 11. Cody Teel, $112,194; 12. Cody Rostockyj, $104,915; 13. Tyler Smith, $101,814; 14. Garrett Tribble, $92,592; 15. Tim Bingham, $91,321.

All-around world standings: 1. Dustin Bird, $183,720; 2. Junior Nogueira, $175,036; 3. Russell Cardoza, $174,259; 4. Clayton Hass, $154,069; 5. Clay Smith, $143,578; 6. Josh Peek, $137,603; 7. Caleb Smidt, $137,200; 8. JoJo LeMond, $112,623; 9. Ryan Jarrett, $101,897; 10. Ryle Smith, $99,862; 11. Shay Carroll, $94,076; 12. Rhen Richard, $81,497.