Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Saturday, Dec. 3

NOTE: For the most up-to-date WNFR schedule, download the NFR App to your iPhone or Android device.

SATURDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 2016 Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse & Bull Sale, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. To benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Tickets: South Point box office, 702-797-8055 or southpointarena.com.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Bob Tallman Wrangler NFR Charity Bowling Tournament, Gold Coast Hotel and Casino Bowling Center. To support the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and Speedway Children’s Charities. Bowling, silent auction and more. Free Admission. Fee required to bowl (teams and individuals welcome). More information: Paulette Anderson, 702-632-8242.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Part of Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Tie-Down Ropers. MGM Grand, main lobby. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade presented by Las Vegas Events, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Fashion Forward: MRA Contestants to showcase new trends in Western fashion. More information: www.missrodeoamerica.com.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation Auction, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Part of Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. More information: www.missrodeoamerica.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA — THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band; Anthem, Lerin Thomas (National Anthem Open Division contest winner).

7 p.m.: Third go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official WranglerNFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

CONCERTS

— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

— Casey Donahew Band and David Adam Byrnes, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000/mirage.com/NFR.

— Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849/caesarspalace.com.

— Alabama, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/ cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

— Lynyrd Skynyrd, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

— George Strait, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600/t-mobilearena.com.

— Josh Turner, The Orleans Showroom. 702-284-7777/boydgamingevents.com.

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634/mirage.com.

— Rob Staley, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111/treasureisland.com.

SUNDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Miss Rodeo America Pageant, Coronation Performance presented by Las Vegas Events, MGM Grand Convention Center, Gold Buckle Zone. Ticket Required. More information: www.missrodeoamerica.com, click on the MRA Store.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Part of Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Public Church Service, Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA — THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Memorial Night; Anthem, Daryle Singletary

7 p.m.: Fourth go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

CONCERTS

— Aaron Watson, South Point. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

— Joe Diffie, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR.

— Chris Heers, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777/silvertoncasino.com.

— Lonestar, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— Tanya Tucker, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866.946.5336/goldennugget.com.

— LOCASH, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111/treasureisland.com