Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9

TODAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission/open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

10-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.: Pre-registration, World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gatherings, The Orleans.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: 29th Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon, South Point Grand Ballroom. Hosted by The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. Proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. More information: Cindy Schonholtz at 719-440-7255/Tracy Hedeman at 817-925-5212.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Bareback Riders. Monte Carlo, Double Barrel Saloon. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo, Orleans Arena. Tickets/more information: www.BoydChuteOut.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Moe Bandy; Anthem, Brooks & Dunn.

7 p.m.: Eighth go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

CONCERTS

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

— Cody Johnson, South Point Casino. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com.

— Brandon Lay and Josh Thompson, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR.

— Corb Lund, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

— Dwight Yoakam, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

— Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. treasureisland.com.

FRIDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.: 30th Annual Spurs & Spikes Golf Tournament, Bali Hai Golf Club. 9 a.m. shotgun start. To purchase a team, call 719-528-4732.

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission/open to the public.

9 a.m.: World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gatherings, The Orleans, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Registration 9-10 a.m.; Visitation 10-11 a.m.; Luncheon and Live Auction 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Presentations 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Visitation from 1:30-3 p.m. Tickets/information: Larry Jordan, 406-223-6503

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Saddle Bronc Riders. Harrah’s, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo, Orleans Arena. Tickets/more information: www.BoydChuteOut.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA

THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Granger Smith; Anthem, Allie Burgett (National Anthem Open Division contest winner)

7 p.m.: Ninth go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

CONCERTS

— Trace Adkins, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

— Gary Allan, Hard Rock Hotel, The Joint. 800-473-7625/hardrockhotel.com.

— Kelsea Ballerini with Cam, The Orleans Showroom. 702-284-7777/boydgamingevents.com.

— Craig Wayne Boyd, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com

— Cody Johnson, South Point Casino. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com.

— Toby Keith, MGM Grand Garden Arena. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/entertainment

— Brandon Lay and Granger Smith, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR.

— Justin Moore, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

— Maxwell and Mary J. Blige, T-Mobile Arena. 702-692-1600/t-mobilearena.com.

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849/caesarspalace.com.

— Ron White, The Mirage, Terry Fator Theatre. 800-963-9634/mirage.com.

— Sam Riddle, The Veil Pavilion at Silverton. 702-263-7777/silvertoncasino.com.

— Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. treasureisland.com.