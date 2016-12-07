Wrangler National Finals Rodeo daily schedule — Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8

Note:For the most up-to-date WNFR schedule, download the NFR App to your iPhone or Android device.

TODAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission/open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Bull Riders. Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA — THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Steve Amerson (Pearl Harbor Remembrance); Anthem: Nellis Airman

7 p.m.: Seventh go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

6-6:30 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Countdown Show at MGM Grand. David Copperfield Theater. Free admission.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: South Point Presents Ram Rodeo Tailgate Party. South Point Convention Center. Free admission.

6:30 p.m.-4 a.m.: The Mirage Presents Rodeo Vegas 2016, the official Wrangler NFR After-Party of the PRCA. The Mirage Race and Sports Book. Free admission/free concerts nightly. More information: www.Mirage.com/NFR.

8 p.m.-2 a.m.: MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. MGM Grand Convention Center. Live entertainment featuring free concerts nightly. Free admission. More information: www.mgmgrand.com/NFR.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Legendary Buck’N Ball. The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom. Live country music, two-step dancing and drink specials. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: National Finals Tonight Show hosted by Don Gay, Joe Beaver & Dan Miller. The Orleans Showroom. Re-cap the NFR with the best crew in town and win prizes nightly. Free admission. More information: www.BoydEvents.com/WNFR.

11 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Randy Corley. South Point Showroom. Free admission. Free concerts to follow each night. Aaron Watson (Dec. 1-4); Sierra Black (Dec. 5-6); Cody Johnson (Dec. 7-10).

CONCERTS

— Rodney Carrington, MGM Grand, David Copperfield Theatre. 877-880-0880/mgmgrand.com.

— .38 Special, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

— Lady Antebellum, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

— Josh Thompson, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— Cody Johnson, South Point Casino. 866-791-7626/southpointcasino.com

— Reba, Brooks & Dunn, The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. 888-929-7849/caesarspalace.com.

— Glen Templeton and William Michael Morgan, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR.

— LOCASH, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. 702-894-7111/treasureisland.com.

THURSDAY

WRANGLER NFR 9-5

8 a.m.-9 p.m.: World Series of Team Roping, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. Free admission/open to the public.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboys Christmas – It’s All Here/Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Hunter & Outdoor Christmas Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Free admission/open to the public.

10-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.: Pre-registration, World of Rodeo Reunion, Gold Card Gatherings, The Orleans.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: 29th Annual Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon, South Point Grand Ballroom. Hosted by The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. Proceeds to benefit The Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. More information: Cindy Schonholtz at 719-440-7255/Tracy Hedeman at 817-925-5212.

Noon-1 p.m.: Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

Noon-2 p.m.: Wrangler NFR Autograph Session, Bareback Riders. Monte Carlo, Double Barrel Saloon. Free admission/open to the public. First come/first served; contestants depart at 2 p.m.

1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.: Keepin’ it Country with Daryle Singletary. Cowboy Christmas, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Halls. Rodeo Live presented by RODEOHOUSTON. Free admission/open to the public.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Boyd Gaming Chute-Out Rodeo, Orleans Arena. Tickets/more information: www.BoydChuteOut.com.

WRANGLER NFR IN ARENA — THOMAS & MACK CENTER

6:45 p.m.: Opening, Moe Bandy; Anthem, Brooks & Dunn.

7 p.m.: Eighth go-round.

WRANGLER NFR AFTER DARK

CONCERTS

— Brandon Lay and Josh Thompson, The Mirage Race & Sports Book. 800-374-9000 or mirage.com/NFR.

— Corb Lund, MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone. 877-880-0880 or mgmgrand.com/NFR.

— A Wynonna & The Big Noise Christmas, Golden Nugget, The Grand. 866-946-5336/goldennugget.com.

— Dwight Yoakam, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 877-893-2003/cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

— Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Gilley’s at Treasure Island. treasureisland.com.