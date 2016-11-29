This year’s National Finals Rodeo by the numbers

Starting Thursday, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will take over the Thomas & Mack Center for 10 days.

Here are 10 facts and figures to keep an eye out for as the rodeo begins in Las Vegas:

2 – The competitors from Nevada. Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge hails from Elko while bareback rider Wyatt Denny is from Minden.

14 days until #WNFR #practice #mtnops #platinumperformance #nutrena #playtowin #ariat #teamresistol #baileyshouseofguns A video posted by Dakota Eldridge (@dakotaeldridge21) on Nov 17, 2016 at 10:46am PST

4 – The number of countries that will be represented. While a majority of contestants are from the United States, Canada, Brazil and France will also be represented.

15 – The top 15 contestants in bull riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, bareback riding and steer wrestling will compete at the Thomas & Mack Center.

32 – This marks the 32nd year that the National Finals Rodeo will be held in Las Vegas.

39 –The competitors at NFR that have qualified for the first time. That includes 11 team ropers, seven bull riders and six barrel racers.

120 –Total contestants that will participate in the NFR.

2,000 – Tons of dirt — both inside and out — to prepare the Thomas & Mack Center for the action.

2005 — The last year someone besides Trevor Brazile won the PRCA All-Around title. Brazile won’t be eligible for this year’s competition, meaning a new All-Around champion will emerge.

170,966 – Last year’s total attendance from 10 days of the NFR. This year’s event is also sold out so it should see a similar figure.

$10 million – The total prize money that will be doled out over the NFR’s 10 days.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.