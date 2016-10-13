5 burning questions about Saturday’s UNLV-Hawaii game

Five burning questions as UNLV’s football team prepares to play against Hawaii at 9 p.m. (PT) Saturday at Aloha Stadium:

1. Will the real Dalton Sneed please stand up?

The Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback rushed for 147 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown run, and threw for 129 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass, in his first collegiate start in UNLV’s 45-20 turnover-free win over Fresno State. He followed that up by completing only 2 of 12 passes for 9 yards and an interception in Saturday’s 26-7 loss at San Diego State. Sneed should get a better measure of his game against the Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West), who appear to be on a level somewhere between the Bulldogs and the Aztecs.

2. Can the Rebels slow down Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown?

Since taking over as starting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors, Brown has completed 39 of 51 passes for 509 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while leading Hawaii to a pair of conference wins over UNR and San Jose State. The junior-college transfer is riding a streak of 80 pass attempts without an interception and has been picked off only once this season, in the Sept. 3 loss at Michigan. Brown also is a threat to run, sprinting for a 62-yard score in Saturday’s 34-17 win at San Jose State. UNLV (2-4, 1-1 MW) features the nation’s No. 94 passing defense, allowing 256 yards per game.

3. Will UNLV be able to throw the ball?

The Rebels are ranked 122nd of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in passing offense, averaging a paltry 136.7 ypg, and are 123rd in pass efficiency (101.4). Sneed entered the season as the team’s third-string quarterback and UNLV’s receiving corps has been decimated by season-ending injuries to Kendal Keys (knee), Darren Woods Jr. (knee) and Brandon Presley (foot). Hawaii is 87th in the country in pass defense (244 ypg) and 108th in pass efficiency defense (146.46).

4. Will the Rebels offensive line bounce back?

The unit that paved the way for the nation’s ninth-ranked rushing attack and was second in sacks allowed through five games turned in its worst performance of the season against San Diego State. The Aztecs put constant pressure on Sneed, sacking him twice, and also shut down UNLV’s running game, holding the Rebels to a season-low 113 yards rushing.

5. Will UNLV run wild in Hawaii?

Despite their meager output against San Diego State, the Rebels still possess the nation’s 17th-ranked rushing offense with 246.3 ypg and face a porous Rainbow Warriors run defense ranked 116th in the country (235.7). Hawaii might be just what UNLV leading rusher Lexington Thomas (499 yards) needs to get back on track after being held to a combined 46 yards on 24 carries the last two games.

