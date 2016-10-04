UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. out for season with knee injury

Posted Updated 

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) gets past Fresno State defense, including Fresno State linebacker James Bailey (7), during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) scores a touchdown as Central Michigan linebacker Alex Briones (30) defends during a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) receives a pass to make a touchdown against Central Michigan during a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Central Michigan won 44-21. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) runs the ball against Central Michigan during a football game at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Central Michigan won 44-21. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Wide Receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) catches a pass during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wide Receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) runs a route during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wide Receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) runs after a catch during football practice at Rebel Park inside the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered during Saturday’s 45-20 win over Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Woods Jr., a redshirt freshman, incurred the injury in the second quarter when he took a helmet hit to his right knee after making a catch. The Houston-area product is second on the team in receptions (13) and receiving yards (189) and leads the team in kick returns with an average of 27.2 yards.

Woods is UNLV’s third starting receiver to suffer a season-ending injury this year. Junior Kendal Keys had season-ending knee surgery less than a week before the opener and his replacement, sophomore Brandon Presley, suffered a season-ending foot injury in the opener.

 