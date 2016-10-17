Posted 

What you need to know about UNLV’s next opponent: Colorado State Rams

web1_ap_16290144454052_7212921.jpg
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens looks to throw during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_240078874683_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams quarterback Nick Stevens (7) in the second half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_221708741058_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_268984330828_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_355014647708_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_406167078473_7212921.jpg
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup (4) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Boise State won 28-23. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_460253433221_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams head coach Mike Bobo argues with officials in the second half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_608008826190_7212921.jpg
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Boise State won 28-23. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_719476481173_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game late Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_850285098892_7212921.jpg
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup (4) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Boise State won 28-23. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_16268646602404_7212921.jpg
Colorado State running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Celestin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs/AP)

web1_ap_16283109978080_7212921.jpg
Colorado State Rams head coach Mike Bobo, left, talks to referee Brad Van Vark while facing Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_16283138604331_7212921.jpg
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup, left, is stopped after a short win by Utah State safety Jontrell Rocquemore in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_16283220919494_7212921.jpg
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup, back right, celebrates his touchdown pass reception with wide receiver Olabisi Johnson as Utah State safety Devin Centers looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_16283222350204_7212921.jpg
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, center, argues for a call with referees while facing Utah State in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 31-24. (David Zalubowski/AP)

web1_ap_16290145760948_7212921.jpg
Colorado State running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) is brought down by Boise State safety Cameron Hartsfield (37) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_16290146869538_7212921.jpg
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens (7) hands off the ball to running back Dalyn Dawkins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_16290149611124_7212921.jpg
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens (7) turns with the snap for a handoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_16290221761652_7212921.jpg
Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens (7) is sacked by Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Boise State won 28-23. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

web1_ap_16290234961096_7212921.jpg
Colorado State running back Dalyn Dawkins runs for a touchdown as Boise State safety Cameron Hartsfield, left, and defensive end Jabril Frazier defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Boise State won 28-23. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV’s football team (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) will try to build off its wild 41-38 win over Hawaii when it hosts Colorado State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams:

Who: Colorado State Rams

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium

TV/Radio: Root Sports (satellite only: DirecTV channel 683, DISH channel 5414 HD); KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -1

Series: Colorado State leads 16-5-1

Last meeting: Colorado State 49, UNLV 35 (Nov. 14, 2015 at Fort Collins, Colorado)

2015 record: 7-6 (5-3 MW)

2016 record: 3-4 (1-2 MW). Wins over Texas-San Antonio (23-14), Northern Colorado (47-21), Utah State (31-24), losses to Colorado (44-7), Minnesota (31-24), Wyoming (38-17), Boise State (28-23).

Head coach: Mike Bobo (overall record: 10-10, second year; school record: 10-10, second year)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 4 defense

Three players to watch: QB Nick Stevens, RB Dalyn Dawkins, WR Michael Gallup

About the Rams:

— Have won three of last four meetings with Rebels and 15 of 18.

— Recovered two onside kicks in final six minutes and scored three unanswered touchdowns to cut 28-3 deficit to 28-23 with 3:35 left in 28-23 loss at No. 15 Boise State on Saturday night.

— Lost both road games this season, at Boise State and at Minnesota (31-24).

— True freshman quarterback Collin Hill was solid after supplanting Stevens as starter after the junior struggled in the Rams’ season opener. But Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury (torn anterior cruciate ligament) Oct. 8 during Colorado State’s 31-24 win over Utah State.

— Stevens broke Kelly Stouffer’s 31-year-old school record for passing yards by a sophomore quarterback, with 2,679, and threw for 21 touchdowns. He’s 27-for-59 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

— Gallup leads team in receptions (29), receiving yards (479) and touchdown catches (four). He had four catches for 91 yards and a score against Boise State.

 