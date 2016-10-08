UNLV roundup: Women’s soccer team ties with San Diego State

UNLV and San Diego State played to a 1-1 tie Friday in a Mountain West women’s soccer match at Johann Memorial Field.

Lily Sender scored in the 21st minute on an assist from Georgia Kingman for the Rebels (10-3-1, 3-1-1), who had won three straight and five of their past six.

Freshman Darcy Weiser scored her first collegiate goal in the 41st minute for the Aztecs (4-6-2, 2-1-2), who were outshot 18-16.

Jordan Sallee had seven saves for UNLV. Freshman Gabby English had four of her 10 saves in overtime for San Diego State.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: At Pacific Palisades, Calif., senior Carol Yang lost a three-set match to end her run in the main singles draw of the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships. Yang, ranked No. 103 nationally, fell to No. 27 Kourtney Keegan of Florida, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

MEN’S TENNIS: At Tulsa, Okla., senior Jakob Amilon lost his consolation singles match at the ITA All-American Championships. Amilon, ranked No. 124 nationally, fell 6-3, 6-3 to No. 29 Julian Cash of Oklahoma State.