5 burning questions for Saturday’s UNLV-San Jose State game

Five burning questions as UNLV’s football team (3-5, 2-2 Mountain West) prepares to play at San Jose State (2-6, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at CEFCU Stadium:

1. Will the good Sneed show up?

Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed has run hot and cold in his first four collegiate starts. He’s alternated wins and losses while completing only 25.7 percent of his passes (9-for-35) and two interceptions in defeats to Colorado State and San Diego State and 63.6 percent (28-for-44) and three touchdowns with no turnovers in victories over Hawaii and Fresno State. If the pattern continues, Sneed will have a good game against the Spartans.

2. Will the Rebels’ offensive line return to form?

With the Orcas, as UNLV’s offensive line calls itself, leading the way, the Rebels are second in the country in sacks allowed, with four, and feature the nation’s 21st-ranked rushing attack with 238.6 yards per game. But the line has been pushed around in two of the past three games by Colorado State and San Diego State. Look for it to get back on track against San Jose State, which is 117th of 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in rushing defense (236.4 ypg) and 102nd in total defense (446 ypg).

3. Will UNLV be able to pressure San Jose State quarterback Kenny Potter?

The Rebels have already exceeded last season’s sack total, with 11, but still are only tied for 110th in the nation in sacks. UNLV should be able to add to that total against the Spartans, who have allowed the most sacks in the country this season with 38. Massachusetts and Miami-Ohio are tied for next on the list with 30 sacks allowed apiece.

4. Will the Rebels’ running backs get going again?

Sneed led UNLV in rushing, with 96 yards, against Colorado State, which held the Rebels to 175 yards on the ground, 73 less than their average entering the game. UNLV was forced to throw the ball after falling behind early to the Rams, who led 35-0 at halftime, but running backs Charles Williams (41 yards on eight carries), Lexington Thomas (13 yards on four carries) and David Greene (4 yards on three carries) had nowhere to run when they did touch the ball.

5. Can UNLV win another one on the road?

The Rebels haven’t won more than one game away from home in a season since 2013 and have only done it twice since 2003. UNLV has won only six of its past 50 road games and nine of 76. The Rebels were 7-59 on the road in the 11 seasons before second-year coach Tony Sanchez arrived. UNLV is 2-8 away from home under Sanchez, who guided the team to a road win at UNR last season and at Hawaii this year.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.