5 players to watch in Saturday’s UNLV-San Jose State game

Five players to watch when UNLV’s football team plays San Jose State (2-6, 1-3 Mountain West) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network) at CEFCU Stadium:

1. Dalton Sneed, QB, Rebels:

The redshirt freshman quarterback has alternated good and bad outings since leading UNLV (3-5, 2-2) to a win over Fresno State on Oct. 1 in his first collegiate start. After producing a 91-yard touchdown run and 61-yard touchdown toss against the Bulldogs, he threw for 9 yards and an interception in a loss at San Diego State. Sneed bounced back with 279 yards passing and two touchdowns in a comeback win at Hawaii before throwing for 14 yards and an interception in the first half of Saturday’s 42-23 loss to Colorado State. A consistently strong runner, Sneed is third on the team in rushing with 360 yards.

2. Lexington Thomas, RB, Rebels:

The sophomore leads UNLV in rushing (614 yards) and touchdowns (10) but was held to a season-low 13 yards rushing on four carries against the Rams, though he did contribute a 37-yard touchdown catch. Thomas had compiled three consecutive 100-yard games this season before being held to a combined 46 yards on 24 carries by Fresno State and San Diego State. He bounced back with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with a 37-yard touchdown catch, against Hawaii before being slowed again by Colorado State.

3. Devonte Boyd, WR, Rebels:

The junior’s 62 yards receiving on three catches against the Rams gave him 2,367 career receiving yards, which moved him past Len Ware into eighth place in school history. Boyd, who leads the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (483) this season, needs 14 yards to pass Casey Flair into seventh place, 30 yards to pass Demond Thompkins into sixth place and 149 yards to pass Henry Bailey into fifth place.

4. Tau Lotulelei, LB, Rebels:

The senior finished with 11 total tackles against Colorado State, including a career-high 3½ tackles for loss. The Hawaiian leads the Mountain West in tackles for loss, with 11½, and is tied for seventh in the nation. He has a team-leading 72 tackles and his average of 9 tackles per game is tied for fourth in the conference and 33rd in the country.

5. Kenny Potter, QB, Spartans:

The senior completed 67.4 percent of his passes last season but has struggled this year behind an offensive line that has allowed the most sacks (38) in the nation. Potter went 13-for-29 for 104 yards in Saturday’s 42-3 loss at San Diego State and is 96 of 171 (56.1 percent) for 1,252 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for four scores.