5 things to watch in Saturday’s UNLV-Colorado State game

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team plays Colorado State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. How each team fares in the red zone

Colorado State is tied for fifth in the nation in red zone offense, scoring on 23 of 24 trips (95.8 percent) this season, with 17 touchdowns and six field goals. However, the Rams give up points inside the 20-yard line even more often than they score. They rank 126th of 128 teams in red zone defense, allowing scores on 27 of 28 trips (96.4 percent) while surrendering 21 touchdowns and six field goals. The Rebels are tied for 42nd in red zone offense, scoring on 22 of 25 trips (88 percent) with 17 touchdowns and five field goals. UNLV was 5-for-5 in the red zone at Hawaii before kneeling on the 20 to run out the clock at the end of the game.

2. If Colorado State turns the ball over

The Rams haven’t turned the ball over in back-to-back games for just the second time since 1999. During that time span, Colorado State has never gone three consecutive games without a turnover. The Rams had 10 turnovers in their first five games this season. UNLV is tied for fifth in the nation in defensive touchdowns, with three, and is 26th in fumble recoveries, with six.

3. Sacks exchanged

UNLV is fourth in the country in sacks allowed, with only four through seven games, after allowing 33 last season to finish 106th in the category. Conversely, the Rebels already have two more sacks, with 11, than they did all of last season, when they finished last in the nation in sacks with nine. Jeremiah Valoaga made a key sack of Hawaii quarterback Dru Brown for a 19-yard loss on the opening series to push the Rainbow Warriors out of field-goal range in UNLV’s 41-38 victory at Aloha Stadium. Colorado State is tied for 33rd in the nation in sacks, with 19.

4. If UNLV returns a punt more than four yards

The Rebels are 124th in the nation in punt returns, averaging 0.67 yards on nine returns. UNLV would be dead last in the country if not for Aaron Borg’s 11-yard touchdown return of a blocked punt at Central Michigan. Take away that play and the Rebels have minus-five yards on eight returns, with true freshman Mekhi Stevenson’s longest return four yards. Things won’t get any easier against the Rams, who feature All-America punter Hayden Hunt and are 19th in the nation in net punting with a 41.29-yard average.

5. If the Rebels lose a fumble

UNLV is tied with seven other schools for first in the nation in fewest fumbles lost, with one in the season opener. The Rebels tied for fourth in the nation in fumbles lost last season, with four, and set a school record for fewest lost fumbles in a season in 2014, with three. UNLV has lost 13 fumbles in its last 44 games.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.