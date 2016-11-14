Posted 

Game time, TV set for UNLV’s season finale against UNR

The Fremont Cannon is displayed prominently during the Spring Showcase football event at Peter Johann Memorial Field on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV’s football game against UNR will kick off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Sam Boyd Stadium and be streamed on ESPN3, the Mountain West announced Monday.

This year’s Battle for the Fremont Cannon will close out the regular season for only the second time in four decades.

The Rebels, who play at No. 22 Boise State at 6 p.m. Friday (ESPN2), beat the Wolf Pack 23-17 last season in Reno and will try to keep the Cannon in consecutive years for the first time since 2004. UNR is 3-7 overall this season and 1-5 in the conference.

 