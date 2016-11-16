Here are the latest recruiting updates for UNLV football

UNLV’s offensive line paved the way for the Rebels to rush for 401 yards against Wyoming on Saturday in what was the sixth-highest rushing total in school history. The front line will be bolstered in the future by Ashton Morgan, a 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound offensive tackle who is the latest recruit to commit to UNLV’s 2017 recruiting class.

Rated a two-star recruit by Rivals, the senior at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California, also received interest from Harvard and San Jose State.

Morgan might help open holes one day for Rebels commit Tariq Hollandsworth, a running back who rushed for a season-high 271 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and added a 10-yard touchdown catch Friday to help Sacramento High (9-1) whip Stagg 54-14 in a playoff game.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Hollandsworth has rushed for 1,504 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and caught 13 passes for 161 yards and two scores.

Here are updates on UNLV’s other commits:

— Two-star linebacker Farrell Hester had six tackles Thursday in Bishop Gorman’s 59-0 playoff rout of Palo Verde. He has 52 tackles this season, including eight for loss, two sacks and two hurries.

— Two-star fullback/tight end Jamaal Neal’s season is complete for Los Angeles’ South Gate High. He rushed for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns, had 34 catches for 788 yards and eight scores and was 3-for-3 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

— Cornerback Johnny Balderas had a bye week for Liberty High in Bakersfield, Calif. The 6-foot-1-inch, 175-pounder has four interceptions, six passes defended and a blocked field goal this season. He also has 990 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns — three on receptions, two on kick returns, one punt return and one interception return.

— Linebacker Jacob Rominger had seven tackles, including one for loss, Saturday in Highland (Kansas) Community College’s 31-20 loss to Ellsworth CC.

— Rebels commit Marckell Grayson, a two-star quarterback from Desert Pines, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Aug. 26 opener.

