Here’s how you can watch UNLV vs. Colorado State Saturday

UNLV football returns to its home field today to host the Colorado State Rams.

The Rebels (3-4) return to Sam Boyd Stadium off a 41-38 win over Hawaii last week. The Rams (3-4), enter today’s matchup off a Week 7 loss to Boise State.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Sam Boyd Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM/100.9 FM)

The Rebels return to the road next week traveling to California to face San Jose State.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.