Here’s how you can watch UNLV vs. Colorado State Saturday

UNLV running back Evan Owens enters the field before the start of their NCAA college football game against Idaho at Sam Boyd Stadium in Henderson Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV football returns to its home field today to host the Colorado State Rams.

The Rebels (3-4) return to Sam Boyd Stadium off a 41-38 win over Hawaii last week. The Rams (3-4), enter today’s matchup off a Week 7 loss to Boise State.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Sam Boyd Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM/100.9 FM)

The Rebels return to the road next week traveling to California to face San Jose State. UNLV vs. Colorado State, Depth Chart

