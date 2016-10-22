Here’s how you can watch UNLV vs. Colorado State Saturday

UNLV football returns to its home field today to host the Colorado State Rams.
The Rebels (3-4) return to Sam Boyd Stadium off a 41-38 win over Hawaii last week. The Rams (3-4), enter today’s matchup off a Week 7 loss to Boise State.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Place: Sam Boyd Stadium
Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT
TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM/100.9 FM)
The Rebels return to the road next week traveling to California to face San Jose State.
