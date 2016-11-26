How to watch UNLV Football vs. UNR Saturday

UNLV returns to the field Saturday for the final time this season to host in-state rival Nevada and battle for the Fremont Cannon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Rebels enter the game off a 42-25 loss to Mountain West Conference opponent Boise State last week. The Wolf Pack enter the game off a 38-37 win over Utah State last week that snapped a four-game losing skid.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Sam Boyd Stadium

Time: 1 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN 3

Online: WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.