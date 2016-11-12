How to watch UNLV football vs. Wyoming Saturday

UNLV football returns to home field Saturday to host Mountain West Conference foe the Wyoming Cowboys at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Rebels (3-6, 2-3) enter the game off a Week 10 bye and a 30-24 loss to San Jose State in Week 9. Junior quarterback Kurt Palandech is scheduled to get his first start this season against the Cowboys (7-2, 5-0).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Sam Boyd Stadium

Time: 12:30 PST

TV: ROOT Sports (DirecTV 683/687, Dish 412.04/412.16/414. No Cox or Prism.)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

