Kurt Palandech gets his chance at QB for UNLV

Quarterback Kurt Palandech has been plagued by bad timing during his two seasons at UNLV, getting thrown into tough situations off the bench and struggling with his accuracy.

The affable junior hopes it’s his time to shine Saturday, when he will make his first start of the season for the Rebels (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) against Wyoming (7-2, 5-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“I had my chances last year, occasionally, but I feel like this week is big,” Palandech said. “I’m excited to show I’m a much better player than last year and as a team we’re much better.

“I’ve got my chance now. This is what I’ve been waiting for, and I’m going to try to make the most of it.”

Because of UNLV’s bye week, Palandech, who turns 22 on Friday, has had two weeks to prepare for the Cowboys — who upset then-No. 13 Boise State 30-28 on Oct. 29 and are riding a five-game win streak for the first time since 1998.

“Having the extra week will be huge going into this game,” he said. “I really feel 100 percent prepared going into this week.”

Palandech, who is second on the team in the 40-yard dash, is a strong runner who rushed for 293 yards and four touchdowns last season and 44 yards and a score in a 30-24 loss Oct. 29 at San Jose State — where he came off the bench to replace an ineffective Dalton Sneed and almost helped the Rebels erase a 30-10 second-half deficit.

He has completed only 48.6 percent of his passes (85 of 175) for UNLV — going 10-for-21 for 161 yards, a touchdown and interception against the Spartans in his only significant action this season. But he insists he has made big strides as a passer.

“I feel like I’m much improved, and I look forward to showing it,” he said. “Overall, I have a better understanding of defensive recognition and timing with the receivers from spending a whole year and offseason getting chemistry with those guys.

“Being able to anticipate routes is huge at this level, throwing to spots instead of people.”

Devonte Boyd, who leads the Rebels’ injury-depleted receiving corps with 35 catches for 619 yards and four scores this season, reeled in a season-high 64-yard catch from Palandech against San Jose State.

“Boyd can make a simple route a touchdown,” Palandech said. “I’m going to try to get our playmakers the ball, and I think there’s some chances for us to make some big plays.”

UNLV has lost three starting wideouts to season-ending injuries this season and is on its third starting quarterback in Palandech, which helps explain why the team has the third-worst completion percentage (45.2, 99 of 219) in the country and is in the bottom five in passing offense (163.2). Wyoming ranks 11th in the nation in interceptions with 13, but has allowed 303 passing yards per game, an area UNLV coach Tony Sanchez hopes to exploit.

“If we’re going to win this football game, we’ve got to be able to run the football — that’s something both of us do well — but you’ve got to be able to throw the ball down field,” Sanchez said. “If we can protect Kurt, get the ball in Devonte’s hands and use the other guys in certain situations, I think it gives us our best chance.”

A three-sport prep athlete in Plainfield, Illinois, Palandech redshirted for a season at North Dakota before transferring to Laney College in Oakland, California.

Palandech started three games last season for the Rebels and came off the bench in several others in relief of the oft-injured Blake Decker, helping lead UNLV to a win over UNR. Palandech lost a close offseason competition for the starting job with Johnny Stanton before suffering tears in his shoulder and biceps late in fall camp.

Sanchez said two of the reasons he named Palandech the starter over redshirt freshman Sneed was his command of the offense and poise under pressure.

“He’s played in some pressure-packed situations,” Sanchez said. “The good thing is he’s not going to be overwhelmed by the moment.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.