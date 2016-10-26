UNLV recruiting update: Jamaal Neal shines again

UNLV commit Jamaal Neal had another monster game for Los Angeles’ South Gate High School, rushing for 162 yards and four touchdowns and reeling in four receptions for 62 yards and a score Friday to help the Rams to a 48-41 win over South East.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound Neal, a two-star H-back/fullback, is one of seven recruits who have verbally committed to the Rebels’ 2017 recruiting class.

Johnny Balderas, a 6-1 cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California, is the latest player to commit to UNLV. Balderas, who committed to the Rebels on Oct. 19, had an interception and broke up a pass in Friday’s 33-27 win over Bakersfield’s Garces Memorial.

Farrell Hester, a two-star inside linebacker from two-time defending mythical national champion Bishop Gorman (9-0), had two tackles Friday in the Gaels’ 71-0 win over Desert Oasis. Hester, who has verbally committed to UNLV, was one of several recruits who attended Saturday’s game against Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Other recruits who went to the game included Tony Fields, a three-star outside linebacker from Desert Pines; Ashton Morgan, a two-star offensive lineman from Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California; and Basic High wide receiver DeShawn Eagles.

Here’s an update on other Rebels commits:

* Tariq Hollandsworth, a running back from Sacramento (California) High School, rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries Saturday to help the Dragons to a 65-0 rout of Sacramento’s Johnson High.

* Johnny Johnson III, a two-star wide receiver from Chandler (Arizona) High, had six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns Friday to help the Wolves to a 56-7 win over Phoenix’s Brophy College Prep.

* Jaelon Darden, a three-star wide receiver from Houston’s Eisenhower High School, committed to UNLV on Aug. 12. His stats were unavailable.

* Marckell Grayson, a two-star quarterback from Desert Pines High School, was the team’s first commit on March 5th. Grayson suffered a season-ending knee injury during an Aug. 26 win over Centennial.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.