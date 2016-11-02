UNLV recruiting update: Sacramento back gains 191 yards in victory

Seven prep players have verbally committed to UNLV’s 2017 football recruiting class and several of them are coming off big games.

* Tariq Hollandsworth, a running back from Sacramento (California) High School, rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns and had four catches for 50 yards Friday to help the Dragons beat Burbank 62-19. Hollandsworth has rushed for 1,124 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns this season and has 11 receptions for 151 yards and a score.

* Jamaal Neal, a two-star H-back/fullback from Los Angeles’ South Gate High School, rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and completed his only pass for a 15-yard touchdown Friday in the Rams’ 33-0 win over Roosevelt. Neal has 535 rushing yards (11.6 ypc) and five touchdowns this season and 25 catches for 473 yards and seven scores.

* Farrell Hester, a two-star inside linebacker from Bishop Gorman (10-0), had seven tackles and a sack Thursday in the Gaels’ 56-0 win over Durango.

* Johnny Johnson III, a two-star wide receiver from Chandler (Arizona) High, had six catches for 96 yards Friday in the Wolves’ 63-28 win over Hamilton.

* UNLV’s other commits are Jaelon Darden, a three-star wideout from Houston’s Eisenhower High School; Johnny Balderas, a cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California; and Marckell Grayson, a two-star quarterback from Desert Pines who suffered a season-ending knee injury during an Aug. 26 win over Centennial.

Rebels second-year coach Tony Sanchez brought in arguably the best recruiting class in UNLV history in February that featured a school-record 10 three-star recruits. With the Rebels off for their bye week, Sanchez and nine other coaches will hit the road Friday across the West Coast to try to secure more commitments.

