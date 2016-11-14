UNLV’s Kurt Palandech, Torry McTyer win Mountain West weekly football honors

After leading UNLV’s football team to one of the most thrilling wins in program history — a 69-66 triple-overtime triumph over Wyoming on Saturday — Rebels quarterback Kurt Palandech and cornerback Torry McTyer were named Monday the Mountain West offensive and defensive players of the week.

Palandech, a junior making his first start of the season, completed 20 of 32 passes for a career-high 252 yards, three touchdowns — including two in overtime — and no interceptions and ran for a career-high 157 yards and a key, go-ahead 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

McTyer, a senior, had two interceptions, including a crucial one at the UNLV 1-yard line in the third overtime to set up Nicolai Bornand’s game-winning 40-yard field goal. McTyer tipped a pass away from the intended receiver and grabbed it out of the air.

He also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter at the Rebels’ 23. McTyer leads the league and is second in the country in passes defended per game (1.7).

It’s the first time the Rebels have swept both honors since Sept. 24, 2007, when running back Frank Summers and linebacker Beau Bell were recognized following UNLV’s 27-0 win over Utah.