UNLV roundup: Musovski, men’s soccer team surge to win over Air Force

Danny Musovski had two goals and an assist to lead UNLV to a 3-2 victory over Air Force in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Friday at Johann Memorial Field.

Timo Mehlich scored his fifth goal of the season in the 34th minute to open the scoring for the Rebels (5-9-1, 3-2-1), who never trailed while halting a three-match winless streak.

Musovski sandwiched his eighth and ninth goals of the season around Trey Pujats’ goal in the 79th minute for the Falcons (10-5, 4-2), who were outshot 16-12.

Musovski’s second goal of the match came 15 seconds after Pujats had cut Air Force’s deficit to 2-1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Janelle Flores had 12 saves, including three in the second overtime period, to help Boise State earn a 1-1 tie with UNLV in a Mountain West match.

Freshman Georgia Kingman scored her first goal of the season, off an assist by Susie Bernal, in the 29th minute for the Rebels (13-3-2, 6-1-2), who held a 31-9 edge in shots — including 8-2 in the two overtimes.

Baylee Blaser scored the tying goal in the 63rd minute for the Broncos (5-9-4, 4-2-3).

Jordan Sallee had three saves for UNLV, which is 6-0-2 in its past eight matches, and Sophie Cortes led the Rebels in shots with eight.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Darling Tennis Center, No. 3 seed Jakob Amilon and No. 4 seed Alexandr Cozbinov advanced to Saturday’s singles semifinals in the ITA Mountain Region Championships, and Amilon and Ruben Alberts, seeded fourth in doubles, lost in the quarterfinals.

Amilon, ranked 124th nationally, downed New Mexico State’s Cristofer Goncalvas 6-3, 7-5 and will play 17th-seeded Santiago Sierra of Utah on Saturday.

Cozbinov defeated New Mexico’s Ricky Hernandez 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and next will face ninth-seeded Kai Wehnelt of Utah State.

Amilon and Alberts downed ninth-seeded Parker McGuiness and David Micevski of Utah 8-6 before losing 8-7 in the quarterfinals to eighth-seeded Goncalvas and Luis Flores of New Mexico State.

Cozbinov and Courtney Lock lost 8-7 to second-seeded Alex Gasson and Yannik James of Denver in the round of 16.

Members from 16 Western teams are facing off as individuals through Sunday in singles and doubles. The champions will advance to the USTA/ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championships, set for Nov. 3-6 in Flushing, New York.