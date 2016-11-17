UNLV roundup: Psoma leads San Diego State to sweep over volleyball team

Alexandra Psoma had 16 kills and six blocks to lead host San Diego State to a 3-0 win over UNLV in a Mountain West volleyball match Wednesday.

Lauren Utchen had 38 assists for the Aztecs (16-16, 8-8), who won by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-13.

Ashley Owens had a team-best nine kills with no attack errors, and Alexis Patterson totaled 27 assists for the Rebels (22-6, 11-5), who have lost three of their past four matches.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Yang Liu of Chengdu, China, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Rebels next year, joining Germany native Polly Mack, who committed to UNLV earlier this week.

Liu, who has played in several tournaments in the United States, won the first American Junior Golf Association she ever played in, placing first at the AJGA Tangelwood Junior All Star Tournament.

She’s also played in two USGA Girls Juniors tournaments and finished as the runner-up at the Future Champions World Championships.

Liu and Mack, a recent German National Team selection, are the eighth and ninth international players coach Amy Bush-Herzer has signed in her seven years with the Rebels.