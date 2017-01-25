Stretch of northbound US 95 in Las Vegas reduced to 1 lane overnight Thursday

A stretch of northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane for overnight work Thursday as crews complete the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The highway will tighten to a single lane between Craig Road and the 215 Northern Beltway from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, department spokesman Tony Illia said.

Crews are building a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking the westbound Beltway to southbound U.S. 95, scheduled to finish by summer.

When completed, the Centennial Bowl is expected to become the second-busiest freeway exchange in Nevada, after the Spaghetti Bowl crossing of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas.

