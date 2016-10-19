Donut Mania thinks outside the doughnut hole with unique flavors in southwest Las Vegas and Henderson shops

Forget your diet. Forget counting calories. Donut Mania will cure you of all that silliness.

The shop at 4460 S. Durango Drive, Suite D — there’s also a new location in Henderson at 725 S. Green Valley Parkway — has gained such a solid patronage, it opened a second location in Henderson at 725 S. Green Valley Parkway.

The driving force behind the goodies is Wayne Linsk, who had 30-plus years in the supermarket bakery business before he decided to branch out. His recipes, all in his head, make the difference.

“I put a lot of love into my donuts,” he said. “I make sure they taste just right.”

The shop is small with only room for the display cases and the stacks of pink boxes waiting to be filled. But within those cases are 50 varieties of the baked wonders. A chalkboard behind the display cases lists all the flavors.

Classics run 99 cents and include glazed; sugar; vanilla iced; vanilla sprinkle; chocolate iced; chocolate sprinkle; and chocolate or maple bar. For a little more ($1.30), you can get Boston cream; lemon cream; Cereal Bars; raspberry (four varieties: sugar, powdered, glazed, chocolate) and chocolate cream.

Gourmet styles ($1.90) include: cherry cheesecake; Oreo cheesecake; chocolate cheesecake; PBJ; Oreo cookies N cream; chocolate chip cookie; Dough-verload; I Dream of Reese’s; the Samoa; maple bacon bar; chocolate bacon bar; strawberries and cream; key lime pie; cherries jubilee; and the Nevadan. Some items use seasonal ingredients, so they may not be available when you go.

The priciest styles ($2.25) are cinnamon swirls (glazed, chocolate or maple) and fritters in apple or blueberry or cherry.

Hours at the southwest Las Vegas location are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily (or until they sell out) and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Henderson.

For the southwest location, call 702-227-6264. For Henderson, call 702-260-6434. Visit donutmanialv.com.