Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival brought families and their four-legged friends together Oct. 15 at Exploration Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive, in Mountain’s Edge. Meant to benefit animal shelters across Southern Nevada, the event was designed for pets and their owners to have fun and enjoy activities such as costume contests, craft projects, education on pet safety and a raffle. Adoption stations were also set up across the park for prospective pet owners to potentially bring a new friend home with them. Visit familyfurandfun.com.