View logo

Choose your View

Posted 

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_021_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Bailey is seen during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_020_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
People show off their dogs in Halloween costumes for a contest during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_019_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
People show off their dogs in Halloween costumes for a contest during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_018_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Animal-themed art pieces are shown for sale during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_017_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
People look on at the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_016_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
A dog with On My Way Home Rescue looks outside a fence during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_015_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Dennis Davis, right, volunteer with On My Way Home Rescue, looks over adoptable dogs during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_014_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Karla Rodriguez walks her dogs during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_008_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
A man walks with his dog during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_007_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Kris Pickering runs the agility course with her dog Tip during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_005_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Marquita Tolliver walks her dog Twilight during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_010_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Catherine Baudoux gets her dog Lucy ready for the Halloween costume contest during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_012_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Arisa Henderson kisses her dog Babu, dressed in a lobster costume, after winning runner-up in the Halloween costume contest for cutest dog during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_011_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
People show off their dogs in Halloween costumes for a contest during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_013_7119364.jpgBuy Photo
Coco, with Hearts Alive Village, stands behind the kissing booth during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_022_7119364.jpg
Sue St. Marie is seen with her dog Bailey during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_009_7119364.jpg
Gene Sugano take a photo with his dog Sachi during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_006_7119364.jpg
An animal themed art piece is seen for sale during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_004_7119364.jpg
People attend the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_003_7119364.jpg
Susan Unaite, left, with her dog Baby and daughter-in-law Diana walk the agility course during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_002_7119364.jpg
Susan Unaite with her dog Baby run an agility course during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Family, Fur and Fun: Festival features pet products and adoptable dogs in Mountain’s Edge — PHOTOS

web1_petsafety_101516ev_001_7119364.jpg
A dog rests on top of a cart and is pulled around during the Family, Fur & Fun Festival at Exploration Park in Mountain's Edge in Las Vegas Oct. 15, 2016. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival brought families and their four-legged friends together Oct. 15 at Exploration Park, 9600 S. Buffalo Drive, in Mountain’s Edge. Meant to benefit animal shelters across Southern Nevada, the event was designed for pets and their owners to have fun and enjoy activities such as costume contests, craft projects, education on pet safety and a raffle. Adoption stations were also set up across the park for prospective pet owners to potentially bring a new friend home with them. Visit familyfurandfun.com.

 