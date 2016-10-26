Soho SushiBurrito turns classic Japanese cuisine on its head

The thought of a sushi burrito sounds odd — it’s not quite Mexican or Japanese — but one thing’s for sure: It’s a winning fusion of both.

Soho SushiBurrito was created by Las Vegas chef John Chien Lee, who merged the two culinary flavors into the perfect union.

The fast-casual restaurant at at 2600 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 115, specializes in raw or cooked fish, chicken, beef, shrimp tempura, soft-shell crab and vegan beef. It has roughly 20 fresh vegetables and more than 10 Japanese-Mexican-infused sauces to choose from. It also offers salads, rice bowls and nachos.

People start by ordering their choice of a Soho bowl, nacho or burrito. Those craving a burrito get their choice of seaweed paper, soy paper or flour or wheat tortilla.

The Vegan Lover ($7.75) is the perfect combination of Mexican flavors with bell peppers, pico de gallo and cilantro throughout the Japanese mixture of avocado and vegan chipotle mayo, wrapped in seaweed paper with white sticky rice.

Other signature items include the 3 Amigos ($10.95), made with ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, masago, crispy wonton strips and wasabi aioli.

There’s also the Triple “S” ($10.50), which includes soft-shell crab, spicy tuna, surimi crab, red onion, jalapeno, cucumber, tempura crunch, sweet chipotle mayo and unagi sauce.

If one those staple items doesn’t sound appealing, customers can also create their own sushi burrito.

Sides include corn chips with cheddar cheese sauce, edamame with sea salt, miso soup with tofu, seasweed salad and mochi ice cream, all for less than $3 each.

The store also offers drinks such as Calpico, an uncarbonated soft drink, aloe juice and cream sodas, which range from $1 to $2 each.

Soho SushiBurrito is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Call 702-778-2525 or visit sohosushiburrito.com.