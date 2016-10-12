Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Oct. 13-19, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Cork & Soul: Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd., plans to host the food and wine event from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Sample a variety of food and wine throughout the property with a VIP experience in the piazza catered by Echo & Rig. Participating restaurants include Brio Tuscan Grille, Cantina Laredo, Kabuki, Waffle Bar, Canter’s Deli and PKWY Tavern. Entertainment also is planned and is set to feature Kelly Clinton, Clint Holmes, Chris Phillips and The Shoutouts with Christy Molasky . Tickets are $50. Visit jdrf.org/lv/events/cork-and-soul.

2. Trunk or Treat: The free car show and Halloween festival for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Call 702-229-1100.

3. ArtWalk: The Boca Park Fashion Village is scheduled to host the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16 at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. Expect 40 artisan booths with crafts, sculpture, glass works and more for sale. Admission is free. Visit vegasartwalk.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

The ABC’s Of Medicare: The free help with Medicare enrollment seminar is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Roseman University’s Summerlin Campus, 1 Breakthrough Way. A light dinner will be served. Registration is required at speakers.roseman.edu or by calling 702-802-2872.

Rita Rudner: The comedian is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $45. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Jon Secada: The Cuban-American singer/songwriter is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $35. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Bella Donna — Voice is a Modern Time”: The show is set to be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Call 702-240-1301. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Acting Boot Camp: Sonnet Workshop — A Classical Boot Camp for Actors is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Advanced Care Planning: Join Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105, from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17 for the free presentation “Advance Care Planning – Have Your Say,” which will explain the benefits of planning ahead, provide information on the advance care planning process and discuss available tools available. RSVP by calling 855-606-1425.

Brandeis University meeting: The Las Vegas chapter plans its general meeting for 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Kraft-Sussman conference room, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104. Carrie Kaufman, host/producer for KNPR’s “State of Nevada,” will speak on “Is There Such a Thing as Neutral Journalism?” The cost is $10 at the door. Contact Evelyn Brunner at evelyn.brunner@cox.net.

Get Medicare Advantage information: Join Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 for a free Medicare Advantage seminar. Learn about the benefits of joining Senior Dimensions. Beverages will be served. Space is limited. RSVP by calling 855-861-8279 (press option 1).

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is open in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Log rolling class: The activity for ages 7 to 17 is offered Saturdays in October at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, to help children develop balance skills while trying to stay atop a floating log. Registration is underway and costs $45. Call 702-229-1488.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

WORTH A DRIVE

Charity Zombie Walk: The sixth annual event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Old Towne Boulder City. Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is sponsoring the event that is set to have Zombie Squad members participating, live bands, auctions, a zombie costume contest and more. Makeup artists are set to be available at 5 p.m. to assist people for a donation. The all-ages event is $5 per participant. Proceeds benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society. Email Todd Cook at BoulderDamBrewing@hotmail.com.

“Henderson Speaks”: The Henderson Historical Society plans to host the free event titled “Politics: Nothing New Under the Sun (or the Review-Journal)” at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, 700 College Drive. The lecture panel will feature Michael Green, associate professor of history at UNLV; Geoff Schumacher, director of content for the Mob Museum; and John L. Smith, author, KNPR commentator and former Review-Journal columnist. The panel’s moderator will be Mark Hall-Patton, an author and museum administrator for Clark County Museums. Visit HendersonHistoricalSociety.org.

Haunted Harvest: A family-friendly attraction with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, a petting zoo, a circus play area and entertainment is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 14-30, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $8 with a 50 percent discount for Springs Preserve members. Intergalactic Express train rides are an additional $3 for members or $5 for nonmembers. Advance purchase is recommended, as events sell out swiftly. Visit springspreserve.org.

Brazen Conversations: The community outreach event titled “Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors” is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road. The open conversation is set to feature problems facing seniors in the valley, including poverty, housing challenges, malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion. The event is free, but space is limited. RSVP by emailing Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

The Farm Fall Festival: Barn Buddies Rescue at The Farm is planning its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 and 29 and 30 at The Farm, 7222 W. Grand Teton Drive. Squash and pumpkins, rescued animals, a farm train, pony rides, a toddler maze and a hay wagon are planned. Rides and concession stand are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only. The farmers market is set to be open with fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, honey and more. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Attractions are $6 for pony rides, $4 for train and hayrides and $3 for the maze. All proceeds go to the animals for care and feeding. Call 702-982-8000 or email gl@barnbuddiesrescue.org.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day: Outdoor family fun is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lorenzi Park, 3333. W. Washington Ave. There also will be live BMX riding, music, food trucks and a raffle. Visit getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

Family Day: A fundraiser for Family Promise is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes live entertainment, family-friendly games and food. Admission is free. Call 702-368-7979.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Clark County Commodore Computer Club meeting: The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at A Gamer’s Paradise, 1550 E. Tropicana Ave. The event is set to include product demonstrations and door prizes. The public is welcome to attend. Free newsletter disks in Commodore 64 format and a Windows format DVD are available to attendees. Email Forrest Nettles at flnettles@hotmail.com.

Las Vegas Pagan Pride Day: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd. It is free, but the organizers are accepting donations for the Shade Tree shelter and the Nevada SPCA. Email info@lvpaganpride.org or call Ed Chase at 702-539-5996.

Danny Gans Memorial Champions Run for Life: The event, hosted by Donny Osmond, is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Runners, walkers and community supporters are invited to compete in the 5K run, the fun run/walk and team race. Following the 5K, the Champions Run for Life, a mini-run for children with critical illnesses, is planned. The event is also set to include entertainment, bounce houses and an awards ceremony following the race at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Champions Run for Life at 9:30 a.m. Participants may registers as individuals or as teams of 10 or more by calling 702-735-8434. Visit nvccf.org.

Vegas Valley Book Festival: The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., and is set to include signings, readings, workshops, vendor exhibits and other special programs. The children’s side is set to feature live music, crafts, performances, special bilingual entertainment, bookmaking and presentations from authors and illustrators of children’s books. Local food trucks are set to be on hand. Visit vegasvalleybookfestival.org or call 702-229-5902.

The Magic of Discovery Gala: The event, presented by the Discovery Children’s Museum, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The fundraising event for the museum is set to include a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a gourmet dining experience, live auction and live entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress in whimsical black-tie. Tickets start at $500. Visit tinyurl.com/dcmmod16.

New Vista Community Wine Walk: The event is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, showcasing a variety of food and 15 wines. It is organized by New Vista Community, a local charity committed to providing equal opportunities and support to intellectually challenged people of all ages. Tickets for the 21-or-older event are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Visit winewalklv.com.

Beerfest: A three-week Fall Festival is set to kick off with a beer festival at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, 15 Costa di Lago. More than 30 breweries are set to participate. Advance tickets cost $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission. Same-day tickets cost $60 and $45, respectively. Visit mlvbf.com.

Bonanza High School Alumni Social Dinner and Silent Auction: The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Bonanza High School Athletic Office, 6665 Del Rey Ave. Tickets are $35 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/bonanzaalumni.

“Treasured Lands”: The photography exhibition featuring large-format photographs taken in all 59 national parks by QT Luong is set to be on display during the Vegas Valley Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and by appointment Oct. 6 through Nov. 22 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Visit artslasvegas.org, or call 702-229-1012.

K-9 Trials: The Metropolitan Police Department is set to host area K-9 teams in a competition scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Admission is free. Visit orleansarena.com.

Young Artists’ Concerto Competition: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans its annual Cox Communications Young Artists’ Concerto Competition from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 inside the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre Recital Hall at the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. One winner and one runner-up will be selected. Cox Communications is set to award the winner $2,000 in prize money and $1,000 to the runner-up. Visit lvphil.org.

The Bird Club: The Las Vegas Avicultural Society is planning to host a Bird Mart and Craft Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is expected to feature bird food, bird toys, veterinary care, bird clothes, arts and crafts, bird-related fashion, jewelry and other items. Admission costs $7. Call 702-776-7540.

“Our Chest of Dreams”: The preview screening of the documentary that focuses on the stories of students at Life Long Dreams, a visual and performing arts program specializing in working with disabled individuals, is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3030 E. Flamingo Road. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. Call 702-799-1010, ext. 5450, or visit vegaspbs.org.

American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter meeting: The luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave. All flight attendants, online and retired, from American Airlines, American Eagle, TWA and US Airlines are welcome. RSVP with Carol Buchanan at 702-269-3042.

Motley Brews’ Downtown Brew Festival: Tickets are on sale for the event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, and cost $40 for general admission, $50 for early entry and $75 for VIP through Oct. 22. At the door, tickets will be $50, $60 and $90, respectively. A portion of ticket sales with benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association and the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. Visit downtownbrewfestival.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: The show by Majestic Repertory Theatre is planned at 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Alios Inc., 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $23. Visit majesticrepertory.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

“Ben Franklin Live”: The free performance is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Benjamin Franklin will be brought to life by teacher and actor Chris Lowell. Call 702-507-3630.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Nathan Adelson Hospice’s 17th annual fundraiser is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Proceeds benefit the hospice’s pediatric and Families in Need programs. Sample wines and cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants. A silent auction also is planned. Guests must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 and general admission is $75. Call 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

Trunk or Treat at Village Square: The event is planned as part of Third Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave. Classic cars will be on display to hand out candy provided by Village Square. A kids’ corner also is planned with LV Bounce Party and face painting by Art Party 4 U. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Call 702-625-4108.

HallOVino: The an adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

Las Vegas Tenors: The group plans to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Teddy Bear Run: UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation plans to host its sixth annual Teddy Bear Run from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. A 5K run and 1-mile walk are planned for registered participants. All proceeds will assist families in need obtain medical grants to fund medical treatments, services or equipment. Visit uhccf.org or active.com.

Zombie Run: The first annual Zombie Run to benefit Easter Seals Nevada is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Runners and walkers will join the walking dead during a zombie-infested timed 5K that will later lead into the Fun Run. Afterwards, survivors can celebrate at the city of Las Vegas’ Fall Festival, featuring activities, vendors and more. Makeup artists from Ulta will be on site to transform willing participants into zombies. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. Registration is $40. Advance online registration is encouraged at events.eastersealsnevada.org.

Ward 4 Fall Festival: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Enjoy performances by local choirs, food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a pumpkin roll. Call 702-229-2524.

Art at the Market: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., as part of the farmers market. Visit facebook.com/FarmersMarketLasVegas.

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 with “Becoming A Person of Mercy: Personal Reflections and Practices on the Works of Mercy” by Max Oliva. “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson is set for Nov. 10. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

“Vegas Country with Shania & Tim”: The tribute show is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Art Festival at Farmers Market: Art at the Market is slated for 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd. at the corner of Vegas Drive. Since 1999, Las Vegas Farmers Markets have featured farm-fresh produce and this weekend will include artists and craftsmen offering paintings, jewelry, wearable art, photography and more. Free. Call 702-245-6077 or email markvranesh@mail.com.

School Plans Open House: Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School Crusader plans a Fall Admissions Open House 6 – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at its campus, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Parents and prospective students will have the opportunity to meet the teachers, coaches and administrative staff, and tour the Faith Lutheran’s Crusader competition center, mock trial courtroom, chapel and performing arts center. Prospective students can learn more about school clubs, including Key Club and Computer Club. Besides a college preparatory curriculum, Faith Lutheran offers five academies; STEM, justice & advocacy, business & entrepreneurship, film & broadcast and the conservatory of fine arts. RSVP to Joel Arnold at 702-804-4413, or admissions@flhsemail.org.

Learn About Vaccines: Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center – West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105, plans an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. Special performance by WinWin Entertainment, followed by a “Vaccines, Myths & Facts” presentation. Call 702-750-3425.

Halloween Horror Classics: Free movie screenings of horror classics are slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Variety show: “Variety at the Suncoast” is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The show is free for B Connected members. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Beers with Beers & Tarkanian: The event for those 21 or older is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Steiner’s Pub, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive. Join Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers for conversation about the city. Call 702-229-2420.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Hallo-WINE Walk: Tasting stations for cocktail and wine enthusiasts are planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Participating restaurants include the Grand Cafe, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Libre Mexican Cantina, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, Lucky Bar, 8 Noodle Bar, Salute Trattoria Italiana and T-Bones Chophouse & Lounge. General admission is $39 and VIP is $49. Purchase tickets at any Stations Casinos Reward Center or visit SCLV.com.

Michael Lington: The saxophonist is set to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $35. Visit SCLV.com.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

JCC BBQ Cook-off, Festival and Country Showdown: The fifth annual event is slated for Oct. 30 at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane, and will feature 18 teams competing for the title of Ultimate Grill Master, 16 kids’ teams, celebrity judges and the 35th annual Country Showdown singer/songwriter talent search. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Visit JCCBBQ.com.

“50 Pounds from Stardom”: The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Luncheon for Women: Las Vegas’ only PGA TOUR event, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, invites the women of Las Vegas to ditch their heels in favor of flats during the tournament’s sixth annual Women’s Day Kick Off Your Heels Luncheon, slated for 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Sponsors supporting this year’s luncheon include Andiron Steak & Sea, Desert Radiologists, Dillard’s and Downtown Summerlin. Visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

“A Multicultural Feast of American Heritage”: The free event is planned for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Join storyteller Jim Cogan as he shares animated tales in celebration of American heritage and native lore. Call 702-507-3630.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Photography exhibit: The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

A bereavement support group is set to meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

Classes/services:

Advanced jewelry making is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Older adults can learn more techniques at this program. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play Mah Jong from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

ForeverFit is planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. These exercise classes specifically designed for older adults and focus on core strengthening, balance, stretching, breathing techniques and more. Class size is limited. RSVP by calling 866-707-6056.

Let’s Get Together is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Join others for conversation and laughter during an informal weekly get together. No RSVP required. Call 702-750-3425.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is offered for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.