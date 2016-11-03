Sunny skies, warm temps through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will have sunny skies and above-normal temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees above normal, but not high enough to break records, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Thursday will have a high of 79 degrees and an overnight low of 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today will be a bit breezy in the afternoon,” Berc said about the 10 to 20 mph winds.

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday for Lake Mead and Lake Mojave, according to the weather service.

Friday will see a high near 80 degrees and a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday’s forecasts will have highs of 81 and 79 degrees, respectively, Berc said.

Monday’s high will be near 81 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.