2018 models cruise into Las Vegas Thanksgiving weekend

The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from 22 of the top manufacturers. To be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, the annual event will take place Nov. 24-26, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Halls N-3 and N-4.

Open to the public and offering free parking in Silver Lots 1 and 2, area residents can explore 2018 car, truck and SUV models, learn about what’s new in automobile technology and get a jump-start on researching their next vehicle purchase at the show.

Attendees of the show will see the debut of the newest automobile models from manufacturers, including Acura, Chevrolet, Dodge, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Lincoln. Providing a diverse selection, the Motor Trend International Auto Show is the ideal place to test-drive prospective new vehicles and compare features in a no-pressure, non-selling environment.

The show will feature test-driving experiences from Toyota and Chevrolet. Each test drive experience will allow show attendees to get behind the wheel and get a feel for the performance and handling of various types of vehicles. Test drives are included with the price of auto show admission and will operate each day. Participants must present a valid driver’s license before taking a test drive.

Luxury car enthusiasts will not want to miss duPont Registry Live, a collection of premier, high-end luxury and unique vehicles and the Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle Display showcasing ultra-exotic vehicles, courtesy of Lamborghini Las Vegas. These high-end models are built for power, rocketing to 60 mph in under three seconds, and offer an escape from the ordinary commute. Showgoers also will get the chance to view and experience a display of tricked-out and customized vehicles from the Specialty Equipment Market Association show.

Admission for adults age 13 and older is $10; seniors 62 and older is $8; military with any DOD ID is $8; and children 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.autoshowlv.com.

E-tickets may be purchased and downloaded from the official auto show web site, www.autoshowlv.com. E-ticket holders can avoid waiting in box office ticket lines by using the E-ticket entrance at the show. Adult E-tickets are $1 off regular admission price.