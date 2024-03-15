Findlay Automotive donates over $2.1 million to local charities

In an unwavering display of community support, Findlay Automotive Group reaffirms its dedication to philanthropy, underscoring its values as a family-owned business with deep roots in Nevada. Today, Findlay consists of 35 locations across 5 western states and more than 2,500 employees. Findlay is committed to uplifting local communities where they operate.

Caption: Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Chief Accounting Officer Chad Leavitt.

The company’s philanthropic endeavors have seen it provide more than $2.1 million in support to various local charities, in 2023. Tyler Corder, the Chief Financial Officer of Findlay Automotive, said that “At Findlay we feel it’s our duty to give back to the communities that have made us successful.” This goes beyond making financial contributions. Findlay encourages its employees to get involved organizations that are meaningful to them personally.

Leading by example Corder sits on the board of a local Las Vegas non-profit- Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, (FIT). Corder explains, “[FIT] is a local non-profit dedicated to vocational training. The goal is to help unemployed, or under-employed, Nevadans develop the skills needed to land a good paying job and to eliminate the need for public assistance.” When asked about his ongoing support of FIT Corder said, “I love the mission of FIT because this organization helps people in our community get out of the cycle of poverty. Their vocational training programs have helped thousands of our neighbors get the skills needed to get a good job. To me this is the ultimate goal, to help people to provide for themselves.”

Another member of the Findlay team, Chad Leavitt, Chief Accounting Officer of Findlay Automotive serves as Board Chair of Spread the Word Nevada. This local Las Vegas non-profit has taken on the challenge of improving childhood literacy. They do this by putting books into homes of children who otherwise wouldn’t have them. To date Spread the Word has provided books to more than 830,000 kids and distributed over 7.2 million books since 2001. When asked why he got involved with Spread the Word Leavitt said, “As a parent you want your kids to be successful and independent. That starts with reading. The ability to read and comprehend makes everything else possible. I’ve been afforded a lot of opportunities in my life and so have my children. I really want that for all the kids in our community.”

Similarly, Doug Fleming, General Manager of Findlay Chevrolet Las Vegas is on the board for the YMCA. The “Y” as it’s commonly known has been in southern Nevada since 1944. They serve men, women and children. The “Y” was in especially high demand during the pandemic while schools were closed the children of working parents were able to send their kids to the “Y” to do distance learning. Those who volunteer with the “Y” usually have a “Y story”, Fleming is no exception. He shares that his childhood was not typical and not always ideal but he had fond memories of his time at the “Y”, the things he learned there and the friendships he formed. Under Fleming’s leadership Findlay Chevrolet has made substantial financial contributions to the “Y” and supported them in other ways.

Findlay’s commitment to supporting the community is shared in all their dealerships which extend as far north as Spokane, Washington. That’s where you’ll find Findlay Lexus of Spokane and it’s general manager Bob Mclean. Prior to working for Findlay was the Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities. They’re a non-profit associated with the famous fast food giant who has made it their mission to provide a place for families to stay when their children are hospitalized for extended periods of time. Upon leaving his position with the non-profit Mclean asked Findlay’s leadership if it would be okay if he continued to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. The answer was an emphatic “Yes!”. Under Mclean’s leadership Findlay Lexus of Spokane has been an ardent supporter of the non-profit.

In addition to the local charities mentioned above Findlay Automotive supports dozens of other non-profits. With executives on more than a dozen non-profit boards, Findlay hopes to make a difference. Findlay Automotive looks forward to continuing its community support and as the organization continues to grow so will their involvement.

To learn more about Findlay Automotive visit www.FindlayAuto.com