Findlay donates to local theater company

In a heartening display of support for the local arts scene, Findlay Automotive has announced a donation of $5,000 to the esteemed A Public Fit Theater Company. This generous contribution will aid the theater company in continuing its mission of producing high-quality theatrical performances while showcasing the talents of local artists.

A Public Fit Theater Company, based in Las Vegas, has been a crucial part of the city’s cultural landscape for ten years, captivating audiences with its thought-provoking productions and innovative approach to theater. Led by Artistic Director Ann Marie Pereth, the company has garnered acclaim for its stellar performances, featuring talented artists with backgrounds in prestigious productions such as Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group and other renowned Las Vegas shows.

“We are incredibly grateful to Findlay Automotive for their generous donation,” remarked Ann Marie Pereth. “Support from community partners like Findlay Automotive allows us to continue producing compelling theater and providing a platform for local talent to shine.”

Tyler Corder CFO of Findlay Automotive, emphasized the importance of supporting the arts in the community. “We recognize the significant impact that organizations like A Public Fit Theater Company have on our cultural landscape,” Corder said. “Their dedication to showcasing local talent and producing exceptional productions rea a great benefit to the community, and we are proud to support their endeavors.”

A Public Fit Theater Company’s upcoming production, “Dancing at Lughnasa” by Brian Friel, promises to be a captivating theatrical experience. Set in the summer of 1936 in a small Irish village, the play delves into the lives of five unmarried sisters as they navigate love, passion, and family bonds. When the return of a troubled brother disrupts their quiet existence, the family faces challenges that threaten to unravel their unity.

With its evocative storytelling and poignant themes, “Dancing at Lughnasa” is sure to resonate with audiences. Performances will be held at Art Square (1025 S 1st Street Las Vegas 89101) from Friday, April 12th to Sunday, April 28th, offering theater enthusiasts an opportunity to immerse themselves in this captivating production.

Tickets for “Dancing at Lughnasa” can be purchased online at www.APublicFit.org, allowing patrons to secure their seats for what promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Findlay Automotive began in Las Vegas 1961 with one location and has since grown to 33 locations across 5 states. For more information, visit FindlayAuto.com