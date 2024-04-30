Cancer Society gets donation of $25,000

Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of nearly everyone, claiming 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

But amid this daunting statistic, there is hope: 30 to 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable. And with advancements in treatment, the number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is projected to reach an estimated 20.3 million by 2026. Despite the challenges, progress is being made.

In a heartfelt gesture toward this ongoing battle, Findlay Automotive, has stepped forward with a donation of $25,000 to the American Cancer Society.

While Findlay Automotive has a history of supporting charities dedicated to fighting cancer, the cause became deeply personal for the company’s chief financial officer, Tyler Corder, after his own cancer diagnosis several months ago.

Reflecting on his journey, Corder shared, “I went through my own cancer battle and spent several months in treatment. Thankfully for me, I was given the all-clear. Through this process, I met people who were going through treatment and didn’t have the advantages I had. For a lot of people, there’s a serious financial and emotional struggle in addition to the physical disease they’re combating. The American Cancer Society helps with all those issues.”

Gabriella Sandoval, a representative of the American Cancer Society, emphasized the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer. “Our mission is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. We do that through advocacy, patient support, and research so that everyone has an opportunity to detect, prevent, treat, and survive cancer,” Sandoval stated. The American Cancer Society addresses all types of cancer, offering comprehensive support to those in need.

For those inspired to join the fight against cancer in the community, opportunities for involvement are available through the American Cancer Society. Visit cancer.org/nv to learn more about how you can make a difference.

Founded in 1961 with a single location, Findlay Automotive Group has since expanded to encompass 33 dealerships across five Western states. To discover more about Findlay Automotive’s commitment to excellence and community engagement, visit FindlayAuto.com.

As Findlay Automotive demonstrates through their contribution, collective efforts are essential in combating cancer and supporting those affected by it. With continued support and dedication, progress in the fight against cancer is happening every day.