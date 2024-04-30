84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT RIDE
Search Used Search New Sell Your Vehicle
Dealer News

Cancer Society gets donation of $25,000

Gabriella Sandoval Sr. Development Manager with the American Cancer Society accepts Findlay Aut ...
Gabriella Sandoval Sr. Development Manager with the American Cancer Society accepts Findlay Automotive’s donation from CFO Tyler Corder.
More Stories
Mike Bodine CEO of Hope for the City with Tyler Corder CFO of Findlay Automotive.
Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit
Caption: Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Chief Accounting Officer Chad Leavitt.
Findlay Automotive donates over $2.1 million to local charities
Jaguar Las Vegas Hosts St Patrick’s Day themed adoption event
Chapman’s Hamrick up for Dealer of the Year
Dealer provided content
April 29, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of nearly everyone, claiming 1 in 6 deaths worldwide.

But amid this daunting statistic, there is hope: 30 to 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable. And with advancements in treatment, the number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is projected to reach an estimated 20.3 million by 2026. Despite the challenges, progress is being made.

In a heartfelt gesture toward this ongoing battle, Findlay Automotive, has stepped forward with a donation of $25,000 to the American Cancer Society.

While Findlay Automotive has a history of supporting charities dedicated to fighting cancer, the cause became deeply personal for the company’s chief financial officer, Tyler Corder, after his own cancer diagnosis several months ago.

Reflecting on his journey, Corder shared, “I went through my own cancer battle and spent several months in treatment. Thankfully for me, I was given the all-clear. Through this process, I met people who were going through treatment and didn’t have the advantages I had. For a lot of people, there’s a serious financial and emotional struggle in addition to the physical disease they’re combating. The American Cancer Society helps with all those issues.”

Gabriella Sandoval, a representative of the American Cancer Society, emphasized the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer. “Our mission is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families. We do that through advocacy, patient support, and research so that everyone has an opportunity to detect, prevent, treat, and survive cancer,” Sandoval stated. The American Cancer Society addresses all types of cancer, offering comprehensive support to those in need.

For those inspired to join the fight against cancer in the community, opportunities for involvement are available through the American Cancer Society. Visit cancer.org/nv to learn more about how you can make a difference.

Founded in 1961 with a single location, Findlay Automotive Group has since expanded to encompass 33 dealerships across five Western states. To discover more about Findlay Automotive’s commitment to excellence and community engagement, visit FindlayAuto.com.

As Findlay Automotive demonstrates through their contribution, collective efforts are essential in combating cancer and supporting those affected by it. With continued support and dedication, progress in the fight against cancer is happening every day.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mike Bodine CEO of Hope for the City with Tyler Corder CFO of Findlay Automotive.
Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit
Dealer provided content

In a city known for its glitz and glamour, it’s sobering to realize that a significant portion of its population struggles with hunger every day.

Caption: Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Chief Accounting Officer Chad Leavitt.
Findlay Automotive donates over $2.1 million to local charities
Findlay Automotive Group

In an unwavering display of community support, Findlay Automotive Group reaffirms its dedication to philanthropy, underscoring its values as a family-owned business with deep roots in Nevada. Today, Findlay consists of 35 locations across 5 western states and more than 2,500 employees. Findlay is committed to uplifting local communities where they operate.

Chapman’s Hamrick up for Dealer of the Year
Dealer Provided Content

Don Hamrick of Chapman Las Vegas is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 107th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show on Saturday in Las Vegas. 3.

Josh Towbin
Towbin Auto Group stores finish No. 1 for ’23
Courtesy

Towbin Auto Group is proud to announce that Towbin Dodge Ram in Henderson was ranked the number one Dodge dealer in the World for all of 2023!

Presenting a check to this year’s recipients of the Valley Automall’s 12 Days of Giving are ...
Valley Automall Dealers Donate to Charities

Christmas came early for some local non-profits this year. On December 7, 14 local charities received donations of $2,500 each presented by the automotive dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson. The check presentations were made at Findlay Honda Henderson.

Caption: Left to right Bradley Boe, Tyler Corder Findlay Automotive CFO, and Mike Romanowski.
Findlay supports wheelchair rugby squad
Dealer provided

About 18,000 Americans suffer spinal cord injuries each year. Other debilitating diseases like Bell’s palsy and multiple sclerosis can confine someone to a wheelchair. A sudden change in an individual’s mobility creates a range of additional issues. One common challenge is the emotional impact. Individuals may experience feelings of grief, frustration, anxiety and depression. Limited mobility may also lead to social isolation.

Centennial Subaru hosting holiday food drive
Centennial Subaru

Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Help Us Drive Out Childhood Hunger in Southern Nevada!” holiday food drive through Jan. 2 to benefit Three Square Food Bank in Southern Nevada.

The Findlay Nissan Henderson team is celebrating the opening of the new dealership in the Valle ...
Findlay Automotive adds new Nissan dealership in Henderson
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has expanded its roster of dealerships with the addition of Findlay Nissan Henderson, located at 295 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson within the Valley Automall.

CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer
Dealer Provided Content

The holiday season is here again and CardinaleWay Las Vegas wants to help make a difference in Southern Nevada.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit
recommend 2
Ex-Findlay Prep hoops star trying to work his way back to MLB
recommend 3
Las Vegas attorney who shot lawyer, wife, had learned cancer had returned
recommend 4
Las Vegas attorney who shot lawyer, wife had learned cancer had returned
recommend 5
‘A powder keg’: What drove Joseph Houston to murder?
recommend 6
JONAH GOLDBERG: Republicans abandoning most deeply held principles