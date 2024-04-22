93°F
Dealer News

Findlay donates to Hope for the City nonprofit

Mike Bodine CEO of Hope for the City with Tyler Corder CFO of Findlay Automotive.
April 22, 2024 - 3:11 pm
 

In a city known for its glitz and glamour, it’s sobering to realize that a significant portion of its population struggles with hunger every day.

According to studies, 1 in 6 kids in Nevada go without food, a startling statistic that highlights the urgent need for action. Local nonprofit organization Hope for the City has taken up the mantle to address this issue, aiming to end hunger in Las Vegas once and for all.

One of the latest contributors to this cause is the Findlay Automotive Group. When asked about their decision to support Hope for the City, Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, emphasized the importance of addressing such a fundamental need.

“Food is a basic necessity that every person needs. For many people in our city, this is a struggle. Those of us who are in a position to help have a responsibility to do so. We are impressed with the work that Hope for the City is doing in our community, so we decided to support them as our charity of the month.”

Hope for the City’s CEO, Mike Bodine, shed light on the gravity of the situation exacerbated by the pandemic. “The pandemic really highlighted food insecurity in our city: 56 million meals a year is the gap to eradicate hunger. Our mission is to eradicate hunger in Las Vegas.”

Bodine explained the organization’s multifaceted approach, which includes operating 12 pop-up food pantries across the city and distributing an astonishing 21 million pounds of food over the past four years. He also outlined the organization’s ambitious plan to provide 10,000 meals a day to children in need during the upcoming summer.

Bodine expressed his gratitude for Findlay Automotive Group’s support, recognizing the impact their donation will have on the community. “I’m just so grateful for the Findlay Automotive. This donation will make a difference to real people in our community.”

For those inspired to join the fight against hunger in Las Vegas, opportunities abound. Hope for the City welcomes donations and volunteers to further their mission. To get involved, visit hopeforthecity.org.

The Findlay Automotive Group, founded in 1961 with a single location, has grown to 33 locations across five Western states. Its commitment to community engagement and philanthropy continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. To learn more about Findlay Automotive Group, visit FindlayAuto.com.

