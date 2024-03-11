71°F
Dealer News

Jaguar Las Vegas Hosts St Patrick’s Day themed adoption event

Jaguar Las Vegas
March 11, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

Jaguar Las Vegas is partnering with Nevada SPCA to host an upcoming pet adoption event called St. Pawtrick’s Day: Giving Luck to Homeless Pets.

The family-friendly event takes place at the Jaguar Las Vegas dealership at 6425 Roy Horn Way alongside the southwest 215 Beltway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public.

As part of the adoption drive, the Jaguar Las Vegas team will cover adoption fees for all adult pets. And the dealership will donate $100 dollars to the Nevada SPCA for every Jaguar vehicle sold in the month of March.

According to Ray DiNardi, center manager for Jaguar Las Vegas, the event is a wonderful opportunity to give back to a nonprofit that is near and dear to his heart.

“My family loves animals. My wife, children and I have had many wonderful pets over the years in our home,” DiNardi said. “Partnering with the Nevada SPCA for this pet adoption event will give my work family a chance to also give back and send these animals to many loving homes across the valley. We are grateful for this opportunity to help the NSPCA and hopefully get some of our community members to take our amazing Jaguars home as well!”

The Nevada SPCA agreed.

“We hope that by bringing an animal companion home it will bring a lot of joy for many families out there,” said Lori Heeren, executive director of Nevada SPCA. “We are grateful to community partners like Jaguar Las Vegas for taking the financial burden off our community. We invite and hope a lot of people will come out to the event. Adoption will free up available kennel space and resources and allow us to assist other homeless animals in need.”

Another local business — Genoristea — will donate 10 cents for every bottle sold in March to the NSPCA. Representatives of the company will be on hand at the dealership to serve tea samples and share more information about their business, which is focused on giving back to various charitable organizations throughout the year.

For more information on the adoption event, go to www.nspca.org or Jaguar Las Vegas’ Facebook page at facebook.com/jaguarlv.

Chapman’s Hamrick up for Dealer of the Year
Dealer Provided Content

Don Hamrick of Chapman Las Vegas is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 107th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show on Saturday in Las Vegas. 3.

Josh Towbin
Towbin Auto Group stores finish No. 1 for ’23
Courtesy

Towbin Auto Group is proud to announce that Towbin Dodge Ram in Henderson was ranked the number one Dodge dealer in the World for all of 2023!

Presenting a check to this year’s recipients of the Valley Automall’s 12 Days of Giving are ...
Valley Automall Dealers Donate to Charities

Christmas came early for some local non-profits this year. On December 7, 14 local charities received donations of $2,500 each presented by the automotive dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson. The check presentations were made at Findlay Honda Henderson.

Caption: Left to right Bradley Boe, Tyler Corder Findlay Automotive CFO, and Mike Romanowski.
Findlay supports wheelchair rugby squad
Dealer provided

About 18,000 Americans suffer spinal cord injuries each year. Other debilitating diseases like Bell’s palsy and multiple sclerosis can confine someone to a wheelchair. A sudden change in an individual’s mobility creates a range of additional issues. One common challenge is the emotional impact. Individuals may experience feelings of grief, frustration, anxiety and depression. Limited mobility may also lead to social isolation.

Centennial Subaru hosting holiday food drive
Centennial Subaru

Centennial Subaru is hosting a “Help Us Drive Out Childhood Hunger in Southern Nevada!” holiday food drive through Jan. 2 to benefit Three Square Food Bank in Southern Nevada.

The Findlay Nissan Henderson team is celebrating the opening of the new dealership in the Valle ...
Findlay Automotive adds new Nissan dealership in Henderson
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has expanded its roster of dealerships with the addition of Findlay Nissan Henderson, located at 295 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson within the Valley Automall.

CardinaleWay cares: Spreading holiday cheer
Dealer Provided Content

The holiday season is here again and CardinaleWay Las Vegas wants to help make a difference in Southern Nevada.

Centennial Subaru has lot more love to share
Dealer provided content

Centennial Subaru is celebrating Share the Love 2023 by announcing that for every vehicle sold or leased now through Jan. 2 the retailer will make a $250 donation to Three Square Food Bank or any of four national charities designated by the purchaser.

The new state-of-the-art Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership is conveniently situated at 3470 Boulder ...
Las Vegas Chrysler Dodge Ram built by Agate Construction
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Agate Construction announced the completion of a ground-up Chrysler Dodge Ram dealership for the Chapman Automotive Group. The state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at 3470 Boulder Highway.

Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas has celebrated the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2008. (Findlay ...
Findlay Subaru selects hometown charities for Share the Love Event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Anyone who buys or leases a new Subaru vehicle at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas through Jan. 2 can choose Hearts Alive Village, Red Rock Search and Rescue or one of the four national charities partnering with Subaru of America to receive a $250 donation during the Share the Love Event.

