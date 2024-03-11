Jaguar Las Vegas Hosts St Patrick’s Day themed adoption event

Jaguar Las Vegas is partnering with Nevada SPCA to host an upcoming pet adoption event called St. Pawtrick’s Day: Giving Luck to Homeless Pets.

The family-friendly event takes place at the Jaguar Las Vegas dealership at 6425 Roy Horn Way alongside the southwest 215 Beltway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public.

As part of the adoption drive, the Jaguar Las Vegas team will cover adoption fees for all adult pets. And the dealership will donate $100 dollars to the Nevada SPCA for every Jaguar vehicle sold in the month of March.

According to Ray DiNardi, center manager for Jaguar Las Vegas, the event is a wonderful opportunity to give back to a nonprofit that is near and dear to his heart.

“My family loves animals. My wife, children and I have had many wonderful pets over the years in our home,” DiNardi said. “Partnering with the Nevada SPCA for this pet adoption event will give my work family a chance to also give back and send these animals to many loving homes across the valley. We are grateful for this opportunity to help the NSPCA and hopefully get some of our community members to take our amazing Jaguars home as well!”

The Nevada SPCA agreed.

“We hope that by bringing an animal companion home it will bring a lot of joy for many families out there,” said Lori Heeren, executive director of Nevada SPCA. “We are grateful to community partners like Jaguar Las Vegas for taking the financial burden off our community. We invite and hope a lot of people will come out to the event. Adoption will free up available kennel space and resources and allow us to assist other homeless animals in need.”

Another local business — Genoristea — will donate 10 cents for every bottle sold in March to the NSPCA. Representatives of the company will be on hand at the dealership to serve tea samples and share more information about their business, which is focused on giving back to various charitable organizations throughout the year.

For more information on the adoption event, go to www.nspca.org or Jaguar Las Vegas’ Facebook page at facebook.com/jaguarlv.