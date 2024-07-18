Goal of birthday wish to fill bowls at Henderson shelter

On July 31, 14-year-old Roman Pandullo is not asking for the latest video game or trendy sneakers. Instead, he has a birthday wish to help the animals at the Henderson Animal Shelter for his seventh year in a row.

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIEW-----One of the many dogs available for adoption at the Henderson Animal Shelter. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIEW-----One of the many dogs available for adoption at the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Roman’s commitment to animal welfare is truly inspiring to us at CardinaleWay Mazda in Las Vegas, and we want to help him reach his goal of reaching $2,500 worth of animal food that will be donated to the Henderson Animal Shelter.

If you are not already aware, the Henderson Animal Shelter plays a vital role in our community. These dedicated staff members tirelessly rescue, rehabilitate and find loving forever homes for abandoned, abused, and stray animals. Their commitment comes at a cost, with a constant need for pet food and supplies.

Roman’s wish isn’t just about birthday presents; it’s about ensuring no furry friend goes hungry at the shelter. So, every single dollar raised will go directly toward purchasing pet food, allowing the shelter to focus its resources on other critical needs.

All you need to do is deliver animal food and supplies that we will donate on your behalf, the day of Roman’s birthday.

No amount is too small. A bag of dog food, a can of cat food — every contribution adds up. Donations can be dropped off directly CardinaleWay Mazda in Las Vegas at 6950 West Sahara Ave.

For any questions, you can call Brandon, the event coordinator, at 702-538-7011.

Roman’s story is a testament to the power of compassion and the impact a young person can have. Let’s join him in making a difference and show the animals at the Henderson Animal Shelter that our community cares.

Together, we can make Roman’s birthday wish a reality, one wag and purr at a time.