Dealer News

Chapman’s Hamrick up for Dealer of the Year

Dealer Provided Content
February 2, 2024 - 9:43 am
 

Don Hamrick of Chapman Las Vegas is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 107th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show on Saturday in Las Vegas. 3.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Hamrick was chosen to represent the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association in the national competition — one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 55th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

“At TIME, we are proud to uphold the decades-long tradition of honoring automotive dealers who make a positive impact and show dedication to their communities through our TIME Dealer of the Year award,” TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said. “We are excited to keep this tradition of applauding these community contributions together with our partners at Ally.”

Hamrick said he is humbled by the honor and journey.

“In a 45-plus year career, I’ve been blessed to enjoy many highlights,” Hamrick said. “My most rewarding moments relate to helping others advance in their careers, particularly those who never imagined that a career in our industry would enable them to support their families and prosper.

Hamrick, a 1976 graduate of Moultrie High School in Moultrie, Georgia, was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and came to the United States with his Moroccan mother after his American father died. In 1978, Hamrick started his career as a sales representative for Sahara Datsun in Las Vegas. Two years later, at age 22, he was named new-car manager at the store and was lured away in 1986 to become general manager of a Chrysler/Plymouth dealership in the city, where he worked until 1998.

“At age 39, I was offered the opportunity to buy into my first dealership, so I became an 18 percent owner of Integrity Dodge,” he said. “When the dealership was sold to Sonic Automotive with a noncompete agreement two years later, I moved into the hotel development business while waiting for the noncompete to expire.”

Hamrick returned to the car business in 2003 and ran two other dealerships before joining Chapman Automotive Group in 2005, where he continues to oversee the company’s Las Vegas store as general manager and managing partner. “I have been the beneficiary of a great deal of good fortune in my life,” he said. “My early managers and owners saw potential in me, giving opportunities not normally offered to people my age or with my level of experience.”

Hamrick is a member of the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and served as board president from 2019 to 2021 and vice president from 2017 to 2019. He guided the association through the darkest days of the pandemic, working diligently with state officials to craft guidelines for safely conducting business.

Hamrick brings that same passion to his philanthropic endeavors. Chapman Las Vegas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram supports its parent company’s Chapman Cares program, which benefits charitable organizations throughout the region. One such recipient is Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, an organization that grants wishes for critically ill children.

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities, and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally Financial Inc.

Hamrick was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Andrew MacKay, executive director of the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association. He and his wife, Jeanne, have three children.

Doug Timmerman, president of dealer financial services, Ally, said, “Auto dealers nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to not only the industry but to their respective communities through volunteerism, sponsorships, and supporting charitable causes, no matter the market climate. Whether their clients are purchasing a first car or upgrading for a growing family, these selected dealers have successfully extended their relationships beyond the showroom and have been steadfast in driving their communities forward.”

TIME is a 99-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world.

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to “Do It Right” for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers.

In its 13th year as exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees. Over the past decade, Ally has donated nearly $1 million in connection with the program.

