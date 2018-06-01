Ducati to auction custom Scrambler motorcycle for charity

On Saturday, a custom Scrambler build will cross the auction block at Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point, with full proceeds going to Shriners Hospital for Children. The one-of-a-kind motorcycle was customized as part of Ducati’s Maverick program by prolific celebrity tattoo artist Grime.

The motorcycle originated as a Scrambler Ducati Icon, the first model of Ducati’s Scrambler brand, which is the company’s most successful model. It was artistically handcrafted through the forming of steel and aluminum to merge the world of motorcycling with that of tattooing, bringing together titans of separate industries for creative expression.

Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America, will be in Las Vegas to present the full proceeds from the auction to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

“We believe Grime’s art and style exemplifies a freedom of expression that embodies the spirit of motorcycling and that of the Scrambler brand,” Chinnock said. “He’s used his uncapped creativity to design a masterpiece, which we’re bringing to Las Vegas as a gift to the world of motorcycling and the Shriners Hospital for Children, whom Grime has chosen as the recipient of the auction proceeds. It’s our way of supporting mavericks everywhere and helping the altruistic community that nurtures those mavericks.”

Grime’s design consists of a custom-fabricated gas tank, tail and headlight, with paint influenced by the Italian Football Federation’s colors and extensive rewiring by Ducati master technician Max Mueller.

Additional modifications include fully adjustable fork cartridges, Ohlins rear shock with remote pre-load and adjustable compression, Custom 2-1-2 Termignoni High-Mount Exhaust, custom seat, rear taillight from a Ducati 996, dual throttle body conversion, dashboard and an oil cooler from a Ducati Hypermotard.

Bids will be accepted Saturday at the auction, by telephone or online at https://bit.ly/2H4gLUr.