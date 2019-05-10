63°F
Auto News

Lake Las Vegas hosts Drive 25 on Saturday

Special to Drive
May 10, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Lake Las Vegas hosts the Drive 25 car and golf showcase Saturday as a part of its monthlong Lake Las Vegas Days celebration. Hundreds of cars will be on display and guests can participate in a two-part golf contest to win a $2,500 grand prize. General admission is free and all events will be held at Reflection Bay Golf Club, l75 Montelago Blvd. in Henderson.

“It is a perfect day to spend here enjoying the cars, golf course, delicious barbecue from our executive chef Scott Commings and live rock ’n’ roll music throughout the day,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay Golf Club’s manager of golf operations. “When the sun sets, you can bring your family to our ninth fairway for the first outdoor film in our Summer Movie Series.”

Among the events at Drive 25 is a two-part charity golf contest. Scores from the outdoor long drive and closest to the pin in the golf club’s state-of-the-art hitting bay will be combined to determine the winner of a $2,500 grand prize. The first shots are free and additional shots can be purchased for $5 each with all proceeds benefitting Cure 4 the Kids Foundation.

Drive 25 is sponsored by Genesis of Henderson, Atomic Motors, Boulder Boats and Marshall Injury Law. Classic cars from Atomic Motors, new cars from Genesis of Henderson and vehicles from several local car clubs will be on display throughout the day.

Don Marino, general manager of Genesis of Henderson, will have several of the popular G70, G80 and G90 sedans on display at Drive 25.

“The Genesis G70, which is new in 2019 and has already been named the 2019 Motor Trend Car of the Year, is one that we know will have a lot of interest,” he said. “If you have heard about the Genesis brand but don’t know much about it, this is the place to find out more. It is Hyundai’s new luxury brand that has the same great warranties and an added concierge level of service.”

When the sun sets on the Drive 25 car show and events, Reflection Bay Golf Club will kick off the first film in its Summer Movie Series with “Grease.” The movie will be shown on Reflection Bay’s ninth fairway and is open to the public. Tickets are $8 per person with children under age 10 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.lakelasvegas.com/days.

“ ‘Grease’ is the perfect kickoff to our Summer Movie Series,” Dutt said. “You’ll be surrounded by classic cars and enjoy a drive-in style menu with burgers, fries, Coney dogs, crispy pork sandwiches and milkshakes available for purchase.”

Lake Las Vegas is a master plan community in Henderson with 10 new home collections available for sale. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show ...
Cadillac Through the Years to be held Sunday at Town Square
Special to Drive

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show will be Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas, and the event promises to be another blockbuster show featuring 117 years of Cadillac design and performance.

MuscleCars at The Strip returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, April 26-28. (Getty)
MuscleCars at The Strip returns to Speedway
Special to Drive

One of the most celebrated aspects of Americana is the muscle car, an iconic example of the power of Detroit iron. Muscle car culture and drag racing are once again on display Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the return of MuscleCars at The Strip.

New truck sales are booming
By Mike Henle Special to Drive

Southern Nevada has endless opportunities for pickup truck drivers in a region that offers everything from the desert to the mountains. And whether a vehicle has two-wheel drive, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, trucks are fast becoming the choice of young adults, millennials and baby boomers.

Motor Trend show to be held this weekend
Special to Drive

The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from nearly 20 top manufacturers.

Green Car Factory showcases technology at SEMA
By Buck Wargo Special to Drive

A Las Vegas company is drawing on technology popular in Europe to change the way car and truck owners service their vehicle’s engines.

Valley car dealers host AARP safe driving series
Special to Drive

Summer has always been the deadliest time of year for driving, and those older than 65 have a much higher incidence of fatal injury per annual miles driven.

Ducati to auction custom Scrambler motorcycle for charity
Special to Drive

On Saturday, a custom Scrambler build will cross the auction block at Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point, with full proceeds going to Shriners Hospital for Children. The one-of-a-kind motorcycle was customized as part of Ducati’s Maverick program by prolific celebrity tattoo artist Grime.

Mecum Motorcycle Auction returns to South Point
Special to Drive

Following the success of the inaugural summer Mecum Las Vegas Vintage Motorcycle Auction last June, which achieved $4.4 million in sales with an 80 percent sell-through rate, Mecum will again return to the South Point this Friday and Saturday with an estimated 600 vintage and collectible motorcycles on offer.

Year-end car sales make now the time to buy new vehicle
By Matt Jones and Ronald Montoya Edmunds

Every December, carmakers and dealerships scramble to hit end-of-year goals and sell off vehicles from the outgoing model year. But this December might be one for the record books.