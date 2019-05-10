Lake Las Vegas hosts Drive 25 on Saturday

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Drive 25 car and golf showcase.

Classic cars from Atomic Motors will be on display at Saturday's Drive 25 car and golf showcase at Lake Las Vegas. (Atomic Motors)

Lake Las Vegas hosts the Drive 25 car and golf showcase Saturday as a part of its monthlong Lake Las Vegas Days celebration. Hundreds of cars will be on display and guests can participate in a two-part golf contest to win a $2,500 grand prize. General admission is free and all events will be held at Reflection Bay Golf Club, l75 Montelago Blvd. in Henderson.

“It is a perfect day to spend here enjoying the cars, golf course, delicious barbecue from our executive chef Scott Commings and live rock ’n’ roll music throughout the day,” said Eric Dutt, Reflection Bay Golf Club’s manager of golf operations. “When the sun sets, you can bring your family to our ninth fairway for the first outdoor film in our Summer Movie Series.”

Among the events at Drive 25 is a two-part charity golf contest. Scores from the outdoor long drive and closest to the pin in the golf club’s state-of-the-art hitting bay will be combined to determine the winner of a $2,500 grand prize. The first shots are free and additional shots can be purchased for $5 each with all proceeds benefitting Cure 4 the Kids Foundation.

Drive 25 is sponsored by Genesis of Henderson, Atomic Motors, Boulder Boats and Marshall Injury Law. Classic cars from Atomic Motors, new cars from Genesis of Henderson and vehicles from several local car clubs will be on display throughout the day.

Don Marino, general manager of Genesis of Henderson, will have several of the popular G70, G80 and G90 sedans on display at Drive 25.

“The Genesis G70, which is new in 2019 and has already been named the 2019 Motor Trend Car of the Year, is one that we know will have a lot of interest,” he said. “If you have heard about the Genesis brand but don’t know much about it, this is the place to find out more. It is Hyundai’s new luxury brand that has the same great warranties and an added concierge level of service.”

When the sun sets on the Drive 25 car show and events, Reflection Bay Golf Club will kick off the first film in its Summer Movie Series with “Grease.” The movie will be shown on Reflection Bay’s ninth fairway and is open to the public. Tickets are $8 per person with children under age 10 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.lakelasvegas.com/days.

“ ‘Grease’ is the perfect kickoff to our Summer Movie Series,” Dutt said. “You’ll be surrounded by classic cars and enjoy a drive-in style menu with burgers, fries, Coney dogs, crispy pork sandwiches and milkshakes available for purchase.”

Lake Las Vegas is a master plan community in Henderson with 10 new home collections available for sale. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.