Mecum Auctions offers 1,750 motorcycles at South Point

For the 29th year, Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction is being held at the South Points Priefert Pavilion through Sunday with an estimated 1,750 motorcycles expected to cross the auction block.

The event, which started Wednesday, is recognized as the largest global familial-like gathering of consignors, buyers and spectators who share a passion for the history, beauty and camaraderie invoked and inspired by vintage and antique motorcycles.

The two-wheel extravaganza will feature 28 collections that comprise 710 lots with 386 at no reserve.

Four lots from The Northwest Collection are among the featured lots consigned to this year’s Mecum Las Vegas auction. The lots include a 1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast with just 400 miles since being correctly and properly restored in the 1990s; a 1962 Honda CR 93 Race Version that was meticulously restored 25 years ago; and an original and unrestored 1952 Honda Club-F and 1963 Honda CR93 Street Version.

Among the consignments from The Bob Weaver Collection of many low- or zero-mile original Japanese, Italian and British motorcycles are three featured lots including a 1930 Brough Superior SS100 that was completely restored in England by a British motorcycle expert; a 1905 Indian Single owned by the same owner for the last 40 years; and an all-original 1911 Pierce Arrow Four.

Also among headlining collection offerings are a handful of motorcycles from the estates of the late Indian Larry and the late Jesse Rooke.

Bidder registration for the auction is available for $200 online at mecum.com and on-site and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are available for $30 at the door and online; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m., with the auction beginning at 10 a.m. Portions of the event will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments, including detailed descriptions and photographs of the motorcycles. To view the list, consign a motorcycle or register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call 262-275-5050 for more information.