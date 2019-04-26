MuscleCars at The Strip returns to Speedway

MuscleCars at The Strip returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, April 26-28. (Getty)

One of the most celebrated aspects of Americana is the muscle car, an iconic example of the power of Detroit iron. Muscle car culture and drag racing are once again on display Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the return of MuscleCars at The Strip.

High-profile attendees include four-time Top Fuel champion and 19-time NHRA Nationals event winner Shirley Muldowney, former Velocity TV star and owner of DB Restorations Dave Rae and former Motor Trends “Garage Squad” member Heather Storm.

The annual festival brings both the glory days and the modern edition of American muscle to Las Vegas along with some of the best drag racing in the region. The Premier Street Car Association, the body bringing the Street Car Super Nationals to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway every November, is providing its brand of small-tire racing along with the power and excitement of the Extreme Pro Mods. Saturday’s bracket class open boasts a $10,000-to-win purse, the first in the event’s history.

“This year’s MuscleCars at The Strip gives all enthusiasts plenty of reasons to attend,” said event promoter Phil Painter. “I encourage everyone who has a love of American muscle cars to come out and celebrate these iconic machines. With all three original muscle car manufacturers represented, it’s an incredible experience for both owners of these cars and for fans and those who appreciate them.”

Shelby American is hosting the event area for all Ford enthusiasts, featuring a full Shelby midway display.

The event is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 class of muscle cars, including the Chevrolet Camaro, the Ford Mustang and the Dodge Challenger. All three manufacturers are to be represented throughout the weekend with racers at every level competing in the following classes: Pony Car Wars, pitting modern Camaros versus Mustangs versus Challengers; an Unlimited Class for Modern Muscle; Pro; Super Pro; and Extreme Mopar Apparels Quick Eliminator.

In addition, an ever-expanding manufacturers’ midway, swap meet, autocross competition featuring both modern and nostalgia muscle cars, and the World’s Ultimate Car Show with all three iconic American brands ensure this is the car show you do not want to miss this spring!

For more information on MuscleCars at The Strip, visit matslv.com and ponycarwars.net.