Vintage motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas

This restored 1967 Triumph T100R Daytona has a magic name from American racing, and Triumph staked a justifiable claim on the Florida track with its 1966 win with factory rider Buddy Elmore in the 200-mile race. Part of The Hamilton Triumph Motorcycle Collection, it will be auctioned off at the Mecum Las Vegas Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction at South Point. (Mecum)

Since 1992, the global vintage and antique motorcycle community has associated Las Vegas in January with one thing: the annual Mecum motorcycle auction. And this year will be no exception as 1,750 collectible motorcycles cross the auction block Jan. 25-29 at the 2022 Mecum Las Vegas Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction at South Point.

This year’s auction will be headlined by the Harley-Davidson Heritage Collection of 95 vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycles, all of which will be offered with no reserve. The collection includes beautifully restored models from every year of the Milwaukee motorcycle company’s history from 1910 to 1969.

Most of the motorcycles in the collection were restored to an extremely high standard by the same hand-selected individual, resulting in remarkably consistent quality and universal appeal across the board. Among the collection’s featured lots are a 1910 Harley-Davidson Belt Drive Single (Lot T1), a rare 1942 Harley-Davidson XA Military Opposed Twin Shaft Drive (Lot T54) and a 1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA (Lot T21), to name just a few.

Approximately 20 other high-quality private collections will be offered at Las Vegas 2022 as well, including assemblages from Dr. J. Craig Venter, Tim and Linda LaQuay, Bob and Dolva Mitchell, and many others, with highlights ranging from an 8,400-mile 1968 Triumph T100R Daytona (Lot F212) from The Hamilton Triumph Motorcycle Collection to the Mitchell’s professionally restored and award-winning 1938 Brough Superior SS100 (Lot S112).

The Las Vegas motorcycle auction consistently presents motorcycles from around the globe and will once again feature both foreign and domestic offerings from American-built machines such as the 1912 Indian Big Base Board Track Racer (Lot F169) to offerings from across the pond and beyond, including a 1974 BMW R90S (Lot F225), a 1979 Honda CBX (Lot T104), a 1973 Kawasaki 500 H1 D Mach III (Lot S97), a 1970 Yamaha RT1 (Lot F299) and much, much more.

Bidder registration for Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles is available in advance online at Mecum.com and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two to all five auction days. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, with options for both online and telephone bidding. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.

