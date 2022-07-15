88°F
CardinaleWay Acura hosts event to benefit back-to-school program

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
July 15, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming up to collect school supplie ...
St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming up to collect school supplies for those in need. The automotive dealership will host a back-to-school event July 23 at 7000 W. Sahara Ave. just west of Rainbow Boulevard. (CardinaleWay)

CardinaleWay Acura plays host to a back-to-school car meet July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

“Acura owners are a loyal group of people, and we are looking forward to having them join us for this meet-up event,” General Manager Stephen Beecher said. “But we would also like to invite the entire community to visit and help this great organization and this back-to-school drive.”

To celebrate summer and to prepare Southern Nevada children who are going back to school this year, St. Jude’s Children for Ranch and CardinaleWay Acura are teaming to collect school supplies for those in need. The automotive dealership will host the event at 7000 W. Sahara Ave. just west of Rainbow Boulevard.

Some of the items needed include facial tissues, glue, pencils, pens, scissors, erasers, markers and highlighters and calculators. St Jude’s Ranch for Children will have volunteers present to answer questions about the organizations and accept donations.

For 55 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has been a community of healing and hope that helps children and young adults, from babies to age 25, who have been abused, neglected, exploited and homeless by providing safety, stability and healing in a caring environment. For more information, visit stjudesranch.org.

“We want to do our part to help these children start the school year off right,” Beecher said. “It’s just part of our culture at CardinaleWay.”

