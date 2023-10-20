CardinaleWay to host ‘Spooktacular Trunk or Treat’

CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda will hold their annual “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda invite families to their annual “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” event on Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join both dealerships for an unforgettable family-friendly celebration with candy, contests, creativity and community fun for everyone.

“We love giving back to the Las Vegas community,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “And this type of event helps bring us all together in a safe environment with some great family fun.”

Activities include:

Candy galore for little monsters. What’s Halloween without an overflowing bag of candy? Bring your little trick-or-treaters, where they can roam from trunk to trunk, filling their buckets with delectable treats.

Thrills and chills for everyone. A bewitching lineup will entertain all ages. Test your sweet tooth’s mettle in a donut-eating contest and win prizes. Get your creative juices flowing with pumpkin painting. Enjoy a costume contest with categories for both kids and adults.

Creative car decorations. All attendees are encouraged to bring their vehicles and join in the fun. Decorate your vehicle in the spookiest or silliest manner possible, load it up with candy and become part of the excitement.

Artistic touches. Don’t miss the opportunity to have your caricature drawn by talented artists.

Delightful eats. Food trucks will be on-site offering a variety of delectable dishes with Halloween spirit.

CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda dealerships are located next to each other on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard.