CardinaleWay to host St. Patrick’s Day event

February 25, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Vegas Roots Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding new homes for animals in Nevada. (CardinaleWay)
Vegas Roots Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding new homes for animals in Nevada. (CardinaleWay)

With spring in the air, CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura will host a special event March 17 on St. Patrick’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its dealerships on 6950 W. Sahara Ave.

“We’re excited to invite Mazda and Acura owners and all of those who are able to make it to this free-to-the-public event,” said General Manager Stephen Beecher. “Come enjoy the day, the artwork and have some fun with our other festivities here at the dealership.”

Event organizer and artist Bobbie Friedman said the event will feature a variety of artwork and jewelry, floral arrangement lessons, live painting, photography from Victor Esquivel and more.

“There will be food and raffle prizes, and there’s also a great cause,” she said.

The cause is Vegas Roots Rescue, a 501c3 animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding new homes for animals in Nevada. Founded by Lauren Mushkin and Brittany Davis, Vegas Roots Rescue plans on-site adoption opportunities and will be accepting donations including pet supplies (dog beds, towels, leashes, etc).

“We are excited for the event and hope some wonderful people come out,” Mushkin said, “and hopefully they can take home a dog and new vehicle.”

For CardinaleWay, giving back is just part of its culture. “We are part of this community and want to give back where we can, and this event is just one opportunity for us to get involved,” Beecher said.

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura are part of the Cardinale Automotive Group, which owns and operates multiple dealerships in Arizona, California and Nevada. For more information about this and other events, contact Brandon Provo at CardinaleWay by email at bprovo@cardinaleway.com.

