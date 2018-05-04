Chapman event open to all Jeep, off-road enthusiasts

Chapman Chrysler Jeep and the Chapman Customs parts department are inviting Jeep owners and off-road enthusiasts to its fifth annual Big Bad Jeep Show from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 12. The show is a free and enjoyable day in the community for all ages.

Chapman This Jurassic Park throwback took home a cash prize at the 2017 Big Bad Jeep Show at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

The family fun event will be the perfect way to start the summer season. Music from the Bad Tempers, seasoned musicians who faithfully reproduce some of the best-loved classic rock songs, will be playing to keep the energy high throughout the day. Along with face painting and refreshments, raffle prizes will be given out throughout the day. Prizes include grab bars, tail lamp guards, recovery gear, a front bumper, surprise straps and S-Pod.

“The Big Bad Jeep Show is an event we look forward to every year,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “The greatest part about it is the variety of Jeeps we see and stories behind each and every one. The owners are so proud of their vehicles and the individuality of them.”

Jeep owners around the Las Vegas Valley are always on the move and looking for their next adventure. All Jeep models are welcome; participating Jeeps must pay a $25 entry fee. Contestants can register online at chapmanchryslerjeep.com, and payments can be made in person at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

Prizes are $400, first place; $250, second place; $150, third place; $100, most unique; $400, People’s Choice; and $200, Most Off-road Ready.