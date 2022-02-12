56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Dealer News

Findlay donates more than $1.5 million in 2021

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
February 12, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Doug Fleming, left, general manager of Findlay Chevrolet, and Tyler Corder, right, CFO Findlay ...
Doug Fleming, left, general manager of Findlay Chevrolet, and Tyler Corder, right, CFO Findlay Automotive, award a check for $13,000 to Mike Lubbe of the YMCA. (Findlay)

2021 is a year that will be uniquely remembered for its challenges and difficulties. However, it was also a year when organizations and people came together to help support their communities.

In 2021, Findlay Automotive collectively awarded over $1.5 million in charitable donations to various organizations across Las Vegas. Findlay is proud to be part of the Las Vegas community and has a great love and connection to its people. Even with 33 locations and over 2,300 employees, Findlay remains a family-owned and operated business, and its goal has always been to take care of its employees, customers, and the community at large.

“A core philosophy of Findlay Automotive is to give back to the communities where we operate,” Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, said. “We hope to make the community a better place to live for both our employees and customers. The community has helped us be successful so we feel it is our responsibility to give back.”

Along with the donations and volunteer hours, Findlay encourages its employees and executives to be involved with various nonprofit organizations.

For example, Chad Leavitt, chief accounting officer of Findlay Automotive, sits on the Spread the Word Nevada board. This group is dedicated to advancing childhood literacy within low-income communities by changing lives one book at a time. The organization places over 52,000 books per month in the homes of children who need them. To date Spread the Word Nevada has distributed more than 4.7 million gently used and new books to more than 515,000 low-income youth in Southern Nevada.

“Findlay Automotive has been an invaluable community partner to Spread the Word Nevada for many years,” Pamela Lang, director of development, said. “Not only have they sponsored events, but Findlay was also one of three generous donors to help us purchase a brand-new delivery truck to complete its book delivery routes throughout the valley.

“Findlay also teams up with KTNV and “More” Fox 5 to raise funds and awareness through its ‘If You Give a Child a Book’ campaign.”

Lange continued, “We are eternally grateful to Findlay Automotive Group’s kind hearts and are proud to call them champions of literacy in Nevada.”

Additionally, Corder is on the board for the Foundation of an Independent Tomorrow.

“The Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow is a local nonprofit dedicated to vocational training,” Corder said. “The goal is to help unemployed, or underemployed, Nevadans develop the skills needed to land a good-paying job and to eliminate the need for public assistance.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming serves on the board at the YMCA.

“I was born and raised in Las Vegas, and I have always loved the Y and what it does for the community and people of all ages,” he said.

Fleming has been donating his own personal time to the YMCA for years. His involvement with this community is special as YMCA’s mission is to provide an inclusive organization to nurture everyone’s potential, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility.

“Findlay Automotive Group’s generous contributions to the YMCA of Southern Nevada allow children, families and seniors to improve their physical health and social-emotional wellness regardless of their income or background. We couldn’t do what we do without the ongoing support of Findlay Automotive,” YMCA President/CEO Mike Lubbe said,

Findlay is active with organizations focusing on helping those with special needs. Sandra Findlay serves on the board of Grant a Gift Autism. Grant a Gift Autism Foundation’s mission is to help children, young adults and their families live with autism by providing assessment and treatment funding, combined with support services, vocational training and transition planning.

“Every donation we’ve received from Findlay Automotive helps families from Southern Nevada cope with autism. We are grateful for their contribution,” Peter Krauss, president and CEO of Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, said.

These are just a few examples of how Findlay team members volunteer and contribute to charities. While Findlay is pleased to have been able to support many good causes with financial donations, they feel it is equally important for its employees to be personally involved. Findlay looks forward to continuing its community support and as the organization continues growing so will their involvement.

To learn more about Findlay Automotive visit www.FindlayAuto.com

MOST READ
1
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
Raiders make changes in front-office staff
2
A NLV police officer responded to a homicide. Then he made a life-changing decision.
A NLV police officer responded to a homicide. Then he made a life-changing decision.
3
Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours
Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours
4
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
5
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Roy Mason III, general sales manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, says the dealership is “excited t ...
Lexus of Las Vegas supports of Black History Month
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a bronze sponsor of the Black History Month Festival, Lexus of Las Vegas has donated $1,500 to the event, will have a product-information booth at the festival and will hold a raffle drawing for a full vehicle detail service worth $250.

As part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour, Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hos ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover previews new Range Rover
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas recently hosted a preview of the new Range Rover for invited guests and owners to preview the new Range Rover as part of the Range Rover Inside Track National Tour.

Sonata, a 312-unit, Class A multifamily community in North Las Vegas, has sold for $77,000,000. ...
DEAL WATCH: California developer builds commercial project in Mountain’s Edge
SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Contour, a leading privately held real estate and development company based in Southern California, has announced it closed on 1.9 acres of land in Mountain’s Edge, a master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas. The site will be used for commercial development and is at 8575 Blue Diamond Road on the southeast intersection of South Durango Drive.

Centennial Subaru construction is progressing rapidly. (Centennial Subaru)
Construction continues at Centennial Subaru
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Construction crews are laying of sewer and fire lines, domestic water lines and the exterior surrounding block property wall at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru dealership, which will open in November.

Towbin Kia hosted Kia America’s 2022 New Year's Eve Numerals tour as the digits made the cros ...
Towbin Kia hosts EV6 ‘2022 Numerals’ tour
DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT

During a 2,789-mile journey spanning 13 states and 26 promotional stops, one of which was at Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall, Kia America presented the 2022 Numerals to New York City for the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve. Towbin Kia capitalized on the tour stop by launching its own Electric Vehicle Education Center at its dealership.

Centennial Subaru’s second-floor shoring is currently underway. (Centennial Subaru)
Centennial Subaru’s second floor to be poured this month
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Second-floor shoring is nearing completion at Centennial Subaru, Las Vegas’ newest automotive dealership. It is under construction at Centennial Center Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou joins forces with Johnny Legends Mitsubishi spokespers ...
Johnny Legends Mitsubishi partners help The Salvation Army
DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT

Johnny Legends Mitsubishi is partnering with KSNV-News 3 and The Salvation Army Southern Nevada to help collect items that make a difference in Las Vegas. The dealership will serve as a drop-off location for The Salvation Army Southern Nevada Toy and Food Drive this holiday season.