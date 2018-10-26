Findlay partners with Cox to generate charitable funds

Cox Charities teamed up with Findlay Automotive Group for its annual golf tournament Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin and generated $50,000 in funds for a pair of charities: Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Create a Change Now. A total of 140 golfers participated in the tournament.

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Create a Change Now each received $25,000 from Cox Charities at the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament. Pictured, from left, are Michael Bolognini, Cox market VP; Adrian Bernal, tournament co-chair; Jeff Gordon, president/CEO, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation; Tyler Corder, CFO, Findlay Automotive Group; Melissa Blynn, executive director, Create a Change Now; Alan Livengood, tournament co-chair and Cox senior VP; and John Wolfe, Cox region manager. (Findlay)

Cox Charities teamed up with Findlay Automotive Group for its annual golf tournament Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin and generated $50,000 in funds for a pair of charities: Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Create a Change Now. A total of 140 golfers participated in the tournament.

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation provides more than 45 programs and services at no cost to pediatric and adult patients and their families in Southern Nevada. The goal of the local nonprofit is to improve the quality of life for critically ill children, their families and adults touched by cancer. Further information can be found at www.nvccf.org.

Create a Change Now is a nonprofit organization committed to educating and empowering children and their families by providing the resources needed to fight childhood obesity and related diseases, allowing people to live happier, healthier and more productive lives. Further information can be found at www.createachangenow.org.

Cox Charities is an employee-funded and managed organization that began in 2007. It has awarded more than $1.7 million in charitable grants to more than 100 diverse nonprofit organizations and agencies that serve children, families, education, STEAM and diversity.

To obtain further information or request a Cox Charities grant, visit www.coxcharitieslv.com.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder praised the partnership with Cox Charities.

“We’ve been the presenting sponsor of the Cox Charities golf tournament for several years,” Corder said. “Each year we’ve been able to support local charities with large donations. This year was especially rewarding as we supported two of my favorite charities, the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation and Create a Change Now.”